New lens, new leaders: Reframing the next chapter for Italian wine and spirits

You may have already noticed it – a renewed sense of energy emanating from Italian wines and spirits. Familiar names and storied labels now resonate in fresh, contemporary ways, engaging us differently than before. The reason behind this shift isn’t accidental. It’s the work of a new generation – intentional, globally experienced and quietly reshaping what it means to carry legacy forward.

In this special NextGen feature, meet 10 dynamic individuals including Giulia Cecchi, Matteo Allegrini, Ilaria Felluga, Gabriella Favara, Emanuela Flore, Raffaele Gregu, Filomena Iacobucci, Nicola Ermacora and brothers Leonardo and Francesco Vena – each bringing new vitality to regions and traditions across Italy, further supported by institutions like AGIVI, Giovani dei Marchi Storici and Generazione Next.

What sets this group apart isn’t just heritage – it’s a conscious drive to seek out knowledge, ideas and experience on a global scale. Many studied or worked abroad before returning home, earning diverse degrees and experience across Asia, the U.S. and Europe. These aren’t simply heirs – they’re leaders with a broad worldview, now channelling what they’ve learned into evolving winemaking, branding, and regional identity.

Scroll down to meet 10 producers shaping the future of Italian wine and spirits

Molly Matelski, director of buyer relations, programming and partnerships for Vinitaly.USA, created the NextGen programming and leads the organisation’s broader effort to engage new audiences through experiential initiatives. As the founder of her own wine brand rooted in identity and expression, she recognized something instantly familiar and deeply encouraging in their approach.

‘This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead,’ she says. ‘They’re blending heritage with a global perspective and doing it with purpose. While much of today’s wine conversation conveys a narrative of declining consumption and industry challenges, their work tells a different story – one filled with innovation, clarity, heart and opportunity. As the platform shaping the future of Italian wine and spirits in the U.S., we see it as our responsibility at Vinitaly.USA and beyond to spotlight their stories. Their voices help us not only imagine the future, but to build it together.’

You can meet many of these individuals in person at Vinitaly.USA on 5-6 October in Chicago, where the NextGen Tasting & Panel, moderated by Decanter North America Editor Clive Pursehouse, will debut. The initiative is designed to elevate young leaders across Italy and to help others in the industry learn from their strategies and storytelling.

Legacy in Motion

Reinvention at Italy’s iconic estates is gaining momentum, led by those born into tradition but unafraid to reshape it.

Giulia Cecchi – Castello di Monsanto (Toscana)

Giulia Cecchi, the fourth generation to join the celebrated Castello di Monsanto estate, is intentional about her role. After years in the American wine market, she now lives between Tuscany and the U.S., bringing a clear, bicultural perspective to brand identity. ‘Wine isn’t simply a product,’ Giulia emphasises. ‘It’s a profound way to tell a deeper story of time, place and the people who make it possible. It’s an opportunity to share the story of our land, our people and our values.’

At Monsanto, Giulia has championed sustainability not just as a strategy, but as a fundamental philosophy, earning the estate’s SQNPI certification for biodiversity and soil health. Yet her proudest shift is perhaps more subtle, more human: empowering her team and promoting inclusivity within the workplace. ‘Supporting my team means listening, truly listening, to the land, to the team, to the consumers and even to my own instincts.’ she explains. ‘It is not about having all the answers, but about being grounded, present and willing to learn.’ For Giulia, stewardship extends beyond the vineyard, shaping a culture where everyone’s contribution is valued, seen, and nurtured.

U.S. Availability: Freixenet Mionetto USA (Monsanto) Volio Imports (Famiglia Giula Cecchi)

Attending Vinitaly.USA: While Giulia will be busy with the harvest, she looks forward to sharing her family’s Famiglia Cecchi wines at this year’s expo at this year’s expo through the support of Volio and finds the NextGen panel & tasting incredibly important because initiatives like these ‘create space for real, cross-generational dialogue within the wine world…for those of us representing the next generation, they offer a rare opportunity to step outside our own regions and truly engage with what is happening elsewhere.’

Matteo Allegrini – Allegrini (Veneto)

In 2024, Matteo Allegrini and his brothers Francesco and Giovanni became majority owners of their family’s historic estate, marking a generational shift grounded in both tradition and transformation. Matteo brings a distinctly global perspective, shaped by winemaking studies in France, harvests in Sicily and Portugal and climate-focused research in Napa Valley.

Now serving as Export and Iconic Wines Manager, he is guiding Allegrini into a more connected and emotionally resonant era. ‘We want people to feel they’re part of the Allegrini story,’ he explains, ‘whether they’re seasoned collectors or discovering Valpolicella for the first time.’ He has helped reimagine the estate’s communication strategy, opening the doors to immersive experiences, cultural events and innovative tastings that speak to today’s wine lovers.

Matteo believes that passion should lead the conversation. ‘We should keep our authenticity, but also dare to be more playful and contemporary in how we tell our stories.’ Alongside a focus on storytelling, he has refined aging techniques to enhance freshness and elegance, introduced lighter packaging to reduce environmental impact and developed more accessible narratives around flagship wines like Palazzo della Torre and Amarone.

For him, leadership is rooted in listening, collaboration and courage. It means respecting the wisdom that came before while introducing new ideas with confidence. He views the next generation of wine leaders as more globally aware, more open to dialogue and more willing to embrace change.

U.S. Availability: Maze Row Imports

On the importance of the NextGen initiative at Vinitaly.USA: ‘The U.S. is a key market for us,’ Matteo says. ‘NextGen creates opportunities to connect more deeply with consumers and professionals who are passionate, curious and culturally engaged. Italian wine is not only historic and prestigious, but also dynamic, innovative and deeply connected to culture and lifestyle…These kinds of initiatives help tell that story in a way that resonates.’

Ilaria Felluga – Marco Felluga & Russiz Superiore (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)

For Ilaria Felluga, wine is not static; it’s dynamic, cultural and fundamentally about joy. The sixth generation of Friuli’s renowned Felluga family, she has boldly experimented with non-saccharomyces yeasts and embraced sustainable vineyard management through Italy’s rigorous VIVA program. Yet beyond technical innovation, she is redefining the estate’s public voice, infusing it with youthful vitality through vibrant cultural events and fresh communication strategies.

‘Our motto is ‘never feeling arrived,’’ she says, ‘and we do our best to stay connected with modern times.’ That includes closing ‘the gap in perceived sophistication between wine and the younger generation,’ helping them ‘view wine as a popular, easy, fun drink.’ DJ-paired tastings, casual vineyard tours, and social media storytelling all aim to demystify Friuli’s often serious image.

Rather than simplifying her wines, Ilaria focuses on shifting the language around them, using evocative imagery that anyone can connect with.

U.S. Availability: Dalla Terra Winery Direct

Regarding the NextGen initiative: ‘Communication is the foundation for growth; so the NextGen initiative is fundamental.’

Island Energy, Global Voice

From isolation to identity – how Sicily and Sardinia are emerging from the margins, bringing their islands into the heart of the global wine conversation.

Gabriella Favara – Donnafugata (Sicily)

Gabriella Favara returned home to Sicily after studying economics in Milan and business management at Oxford, driven to share Sicilian wine through a more global, culturally nuanced lens. She began her journey at Donnafugata in hospitality, leading vineyard tours and tastings to better understand how guests from around the world experienced her family’s wines. In three words, she sums up the business: ‘future, unity, continuity.’

Now leading international marketing efforts, Gabriella carefully chooses global partnerships that reflect Donnafugata’s identity and purpose. One exceptional example is their recent collaboration with Netflix’s adaptation of Il Gattopardo (The Leopard), a literary classic deeply connected to Sicilian history and culture. Il Gattopardo resonates personally with the Rallo family, founders of Donnafugata; whose vineyard Contessa Entellina is named after a location featured in the novel, making this partnership a profound and authentic alignment rather than merely a marketing exercise.

‘We presented the story of Mille e Una Notte and other labels inspired by Sicilian literature in an entirely new light, drawing parallels with Sicily’s grand traditions so that the connection to our island’s beautiful, rich heritage is never lost.’

‘Our wines never intimidate the consumer, just like Sicily itself: a land rich in history and tradition that, above all, brings joy.’ Gabriella explains, mentioning iconic labels like Mille e Una Notte and Ben Ryé.

U.S. Availability: Folio Fine Wine Partners

Raffaele Gregu – Tenute Gregu (Sardinia)

In Gallura, northern Sardinia, Raffaele Gregu is at the forefront of redefining the island’s wines for a new global audience. Though Tenute Gregu only officially became a commercial entity in 2011, the Gregu family has produced wines informally since 1903. For Raffaele, founding the winery was less about entering the market and more about reclaiming a deeply personal connection to the land and traditions, following urban pursuits.

Raffaele, alongside his brother Federico and fiancée Marianna, creates wines that are both a reflection and a reinterpretation of Sardinia’s terroir – particularly through innovative labels like Pitraia, a rare Vermentino featuring partial botrytis, and Selenu, named after the morning dew essential to their vineyards. Although currently without U.S. importation, Raffaele sees Sardinia’s regional collaboration as instrumental in helping small producers like Tenute Gregu reach international recognition.

‘For us, wine is a way to share identity and family. Sardinia is our inspiration: wild, elegant and full of contrast, just like our wines.,’ Raffaele says. His emphasis on emotionally driven storytelling – both digitally and face-to-face – bridges past and present, showcasing Sardinia as a dynamic, vibrant force, full of potential and authenticity. ‘We don’t simply sell wine,’ he insists. ‘We’re telling the story of our island.’

U.S. Availability: Currently seeking importers

On attending Vinitaly.USA: ‘This event feels like a natural fit for us and represents a critical step in our journey, sharing Sardinia’s story meaningfully with U.S. audiences.’

Quiet Power: The Poetic and the Purposeful

In Friuli, Campania and Puglia, the next generation is embracing thoughtful innovation – speaking softly, yet driving meaningful change. Meet them at Vinitaly.USA, and you’ll feel how their presence brings deeper meaning to every bottle.

Filomena Iacobucci – Terre Stregate (Campania)

Fifth-generation Filomena Iacobucci brings a thoughtful, steady energy to Terre Stregate in Sannio. After earning her degree in economics, she returned home with a clear vision: to honor her family’s values while elevating the wines of Campania for a global audience.

Her approach is understated yet purposeful. Filomena describes wine as an emotional experience, emphasizing the human touch and storytelling rather than technical notes or trendy marketing. Under her leadership, Terre Stregate repositioned its labels to convey both authenticity and elegance, reflecting the spirit of Falanghina del Sannio and Aglianico Sannio.

Iacobucci modernizes wines without losing their soul, inviting drinkers to ‘close your eyes and let the wine transport you to our land and our history,’ Filomena says. She’s reimagined branding to better reflect the estate’s emotional connection to the land, explaining, ‘Our wines are innovative and carry lots of traditions.’ Every detail – from the soil to the label – is meant to communicate the emotional soul of our region.’ Her gentle leadership, combined with a clear global vision, is quietly transforming Terre Stregate into a meaningful voice for Campania.

U.S. Availability: More Than Grapes, Classica Wines, SAMI Selection

On Attending Vinitaly.USA: ‘It’s essential and a rare opportunity, to present something different – a true mirror of tradition. It’s not a wine that’s been adapted; it’s wine to be discovered and tasted exactly as it is.’

Nicola Ermacora – Ermacora (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)

Speaking with Nicola Ermacora feels like stepping into the rhythm of Friuli’s hills – measured, intentional, and quietly powerful. After earning degrees in engineering and management and building a career across Southeast Asia and Champagne, Nicola returned home to his family’s estate with a global outlook and a deeply local purpose.

At Ermacora, Nicola champions local indigenous varietals like Friulano and Pignolo, seeing them as languages that carry Friuli’s nuanced identity. With poetic clarity, he advocates a patient approach: the vineyard dictates the pace and innovation occurs carefully, parcel by parcel.

He notably founded an association dedicated to preserving the nearly forgotten Pignolo grape, a red variety he calls ‘misunderstood and powerful,’ encouraging producers to age this delicate red for longer, believing that with time and patience, its true character emerges. His philosophy reflects his personality: thoughtful, grounded, and quietly magnetic. You feel his connection to and deep love of the land, the company and his community.

To Nicola, being part of the next generation means knowing what to keep, what to let go of and where to look deeper. ‘That’s why we test before we adopt. Observe before we intervene. And take care of the land as something that’s not really ours, but temporarily in our hands.’ As he looks inwards, he reflects, ‘leadership isn’t about control. It’s about listening, protecting what matters and helping others do their best work.’

U.S. Availability: Imports Inc. / Angels’ Share (select markets)

On Attending Vinitaly.USA: Nicola will have a booth inside the Friuli-Venezia Giulia area and will participate in the NextGen panel, believing that such conversations let in fresh air, new energy and new ways of seeing what Italian wine can be. NextGen is not about breaking with the past, it’s about carrying it forward with new tools, new questions, and new voices.

Emanuela Flore – Botromagno (Puglia)

Originally from Sardinia and now rooted in Puglia, Emanuela Flore approaches winemaking with equal parts science and soul. With degrees in viticulture and oenology, a master’s in viticulture and oenological sciences and a master’s in wine marketing, she blends technical expertise with a deep respect for nature.

As winemaker and general manager of Botromagno, she is the only producer of Gravina DOC – a white wine grown on volcanic soils in the Alta Murgia, seeing it as a rare opportunity to protect an appellation that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Her NextGen vision is about honouring history while reinterpreting it with fresh ideas and precise methods, vinifying each small vineyard separately and combining modern tools with traditional spontaneous fermentation to capture the diversity of the land.

Sustainability is central to her approach, guiding decisions from vineyard to bottle. In the fields, a detailed monitoring system tracks plant health so treatments are only applied when necessary. In the cellar, smaller tanks reduce energy use, no animal-based products are employed and packaging choices – from lightweight bottles to recycled cardboard and cotton paper labels – reflect her commitment to the environment.

For Emanuela, sustainability is also about people. At Botromagno, young agronomists under 30 work alongside experienced locals, blending cultural knowledge with fresh scientific insight. ‘The heroes, together with the vineyards and wines are the young people who study, work and give value to the new project.’

U.S. Availability: Winebow (18 states + DC)

On Attending Vinitaly.USA: ‘We are using it to highlight our choices, which are difficult to communicate in depth…and to educate future and new consumers.’

Heritage Distilled: The Cultural Currency of Spirits

At Lucano 1894, the Vena brothers are translating history into lifestyle – reframing amaro as a global conversation between tradition and reinvention.

Leonardo & Francesco Vena – Lucano 1894 (Basilicata)

For Leonardo and Francesco Vena, the future of Lucano 1894 is rooted in something far deeper than nostalgia. As fourth-generation custodians of their family’s 130 year legacy, they are not only preserving the cultural power of their amaro, they are evolving it into a dynamic lifestyle brand with purpose and global reach.

Since joining the family business and becoming co-CEO’S, they have pulled from their backgrounds in economics, law and global market research to spearhead international expansion and launch new products, like Lucano Zero, a nonalcoholic version of their signature amaro. They’ve also invested in packaging restyling to keep the brand fresh and relevant and streamlined production for greater efficiency. Together, they oversee a broader group that includes Mancino Vermouth, and GIASS Milano Dry Gin – a portfolio that celebrates Italian heritage with a forward-looking spirit.

‘We’ve introduced new formats, limited editions and storytelling that connect with today’s values, like craftsmanship, sustainability and a sense of community. Through mixology collaborations, cultural partnerships and a strong digital presence, we invite a new generation to discover Amaro Lucano not just as a product, but as a lifestyle. It’s not about changing who we are, it’s about translating our identity in a language that different generations can relate to.’

They not only play critical roles in guiding their family’s portfolio, but also influence the broader Italian spirits industry and help preserve and promote Italy’s cultural and historic legacy through their leadership positions, board roles, and industry initiatives. Leonardo serves as President of ‘Gruppo Spiriti,’ the spirits section of Federvini and sits on the boards of Mancino Vermouth and GIASS Milano Dry Gin.

Francesco, CEO, is Vice President of the Italian Historic Brands Association and a member of the Executive Board of Museimpresa. His leadership has been recognized with honours including the ‘Lucani Insigni’ award from the Basilicata Region and the Heraclea Prize for founding the Essenza Lucano corporate museum. Yet for Leonardo, the most meaningful title of all is father. His young son, Pasquale, carries the name of Lucano 1894’s founder and his daughter, Vittoria, is a reminder that family remains at the heart of the legacy he works to protect.

U.S. Availability: Kobrand

Vinitaly.USA: While not participating this year, they hope to join future editions of Vinitaly.USA. ‘The U.S. is a key market for Italian spirits, and it’s encouraging to see the next generation ready to lead with both passion and responsibility…we aim to contribute to a stronger, more connected industry where tradition and innovation go hand in hand, benefiting consumers worldwide.’

Networks of Purpose: When the Next Generation Organises

This is not a solo movement. Across Italy, young leaders are gathering – shaping the future through collective organisation and strategic advocacy

The individuals profiled here aren’t rising in isolation. Across Italy, a growing number of organisations are giving shape and structure to this generational shift. One of the most visible is AGIVI, the younger branch of Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), which brings together young professionals from family-owned and independent estates to foster training, exchange, and strategic development. AGIVI will have a dedicated presence at Vinitaly.USA, supported by the Italian Trade Agency, marking one of the first times the organisation will be formally spotlighted at a major U.S.-based trade fair.

AGIVI’s influence is supplemented by other networks like Giovani dei Marchi Storici – a collective of emerging leaders from Italy’s most iconic, heritage-rich estates who are working together to navigate the challenges of modern markets while safeguarding their legacy. This alliance serves as a vital hub for cultural continuity, strategic insight, and national advocacy.

At the regional level, collaborations like the delegations from Sardegna, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio and Umbria have played a critical role in helping smaller producers gain visibility and reach showing how institutional support and regional pride can amplify individual efforts.

‘Being part of a consortium is very important for us,’ says Ilaria. ‘Ours – Collio – is the third formed in Italy, after Chianti and Barolo. It represents both history and connection and I’ve always believed that unity is strength.’

Meanwhile, Generazione Next, by Assovini Sicilia is a network of under-40 producers already active in their families’ wineries. Gabriella describes it as ‘a group of curious, driven young people united by their passion for Sicilian wine and their determination to bring it to the world through the power of cooperation and teamwork.’

Together, these organisations represent a growing commitment to generational continuity – where succession is strengthened by a sense of community. They’re creating a space where shared experience meets shared responsibility – and where the future of Italian wine and spirits is being shaped by those carrying the name with intention and care.

The Next Generation’s Promise

Honouring the past, reshaping the present and inspiring the future

Each of these NextGen producers sees the U.S. not only as a key commercial market, but as a vital partner in telling their stories authentically. From importers like Winebow and Kobrand to dedicated regional delegations and forward-thinking consortia, the infrastructure to support Italian producers is evolving alongside them.

Many of these leaders will be present at Vinitaly.USA 2025, participating in the NextGen Panel and Tasting on October 6 morning, with select producers featured across additional masterclasses and lounges. Their presence reinforces why this initiative matters: it creates space for visibility and for genuine connection.

What’s striking is how this generation balances reverence and reinvention. Many describe the past generation with deep gratitude – for resilience, vision and for laying the groundwork for today’s opportunities. As Filomena Iacobucci notes, ‘I learned from my family to never give up – to work with passion, courage, and love.’ Matteo Allegrini echoes this: ‘The lesson has always been to preserve our identity. That’s something I carry every day.’ And in turn, these producers are conscious of what they’re leaving behind.

These producers aren’t here to replicate the past. They’re here to carry it forward – refined by global perspectives, shaped by personal conviction and ready to speak to a new generation of wine lovers.

About Vinitaly.USA

Vinitaly.USA returns for its second year on October 5–6, 2025, bringing together more than 300 Italian wine and spirits exhibitors and 2,000 qualified trade attendees. From 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, the two-day program will feature a full schedule of tastings, masterclasses and panels, along with the wine2wine business forum and will culminate in a dynamic closing party on the evening of October 6.

For more information, visit www.vinitalyusa.com to explore the complete program and meet the producers shaping the next generation of Italian wine and spirits.

