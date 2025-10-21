San Felice: A new chapter unfolds in Tuscany

For more than four decades, San Felice has been a pioneer in Tuscan viticulture, investing not only in the production of fine wines but in the preservation and reinterpretation of the region’s oldest varieties. This first found expression in the 1980s, when San Felice established the Vitiarium: an experimental vineyard that has become a living laboratory of vine diversity, saving ancient varieties from extinction.

Today, San Felice takes a new step forward, welcoming Francesca Giuggioli as head winemaker to carry on its tradition of Chianti Classico production. The continuing story of San Felice is one where heritage and experimentation, deep local roots and international vision, are intertwined in a single narrative of excellence.

The Vitiarium: A vision ahead of its time

Established in 1986, the 2.5ha Vitiarium was a groundbreaking project for its time. With it, San Felice embarked on a bold mission: to save Tuscany’s forgotten native grapes from extinction.

Today, that legacy finds expression in a collection of wines that embody San Felice’s philosophy: Borgo Chianti Classico, La Pieve Chianti Classico Gran Selezione and Pugnitello Toscana. Each bottle is a chapter of the same story, weaving together terroir, heritage and vision.

Three wines, three narratives

Borgo Chianti Classico is San Felice’s contemporary expression of Chianti Classico. Made from Sangiovese with the addition of local grape Pugnitello, it balances freshness and fragrance with structure. Versatile and immediate, it retains the fruit and floral energy of young vines while carrying the complexity and persistence expected of the region. Its label depicts Borgo San Felice itself – the historic hamlet that anchors the estate – symbolising the connection between wine, land and community.

La Pieve Chianti Classico Gran Selezione represents the pinnacle of Sangiovese at San Felice. Sourced from the estate’s finest vineyards, it undergoes a meticulous vinification and ageing process, emerging as a wine of depth, elegance and longevity. Notes of violet, blackcurrant and spice mingle with mature tannins in a poised, harmonious structure.

Pugnitello Toscana is perhaps one of the estate’s most distinctive wines. A testament to the rewards of San Felice’s two-decades-long commitment to viticultural research, this single-variety wine is rich and velvety, with aromas of berry compote, tobacco and clove, capturing both originality and authenticity. Together, these three wines form a single narrative. They are not isolated creations, but milestones in an ongoing journey: a line born of research, matured over decades of tradition and refined through innovation.

Continuity through evolution

If San Felice’s last four decades saw the rediscovery of Tuscany’s viticultural heritage, the present moment calls for a new kind of innovation: one of style, precision and international resonance. San Felice’s head winemaker is now accompanied by renowned winemaker Thomas Duclos, to guide a stylistic and technical evolution intertwining both local roots and international vision.

Rather than a break from the past, this will be a natural continuation of San Felice’s philosophy. Just as the Vitiarium redefined the boundaries of Tuscan wine, the new team’s expertise promises to sharpen San Felice’s identity and carry it forward with renewed clarity.

‘With San Felice, we will work together on a contemporary approach to viticulture, aiming to produce wines with precise balance and elegance, with a modern approach to drinking for Chianti and Tuscany,’ Duclos explains; ‘Our shared desire is to offer enthusiasts wines that are more accessible than in the past, yet capable of maintaining the beautiful longevity that the Chianti Classico terroir provides… Each wine must have its own personality.’

For those seeking the full Tuscan experience, Borgo San Felice Resort offers the perfect base from which to explore Chianti Classico for yourself. Set in a restored medieval hamlet amid rolling vineyards, this Relais & Châteaux 5-star retreat combines award-winning hospitality with immersive wine and food culture.

Guests can unwind at The Botanical Spa, explore curated tastings from San Felice’s estates, and dine at the Michelin-starred Poggio Rosso. With elegant rooms, villas and breathtaking surroundings, Borgo San Felice is where tradition, gastronomy and world-class winemaking meet. There has never been a better way to discover the wines and soul of San Felice.

