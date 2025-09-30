In California’s wine country, heritage and innovation often compete for attention. Sonoma Bespoke, which brings together three distinct brands, is quietly proving that they can thrive side by side.

Sonoma Bespoke’s hard-won credibility is built on its heritage: the Sebastiani’s entrepreneurial DNA, decades of winemaking, proven knowledge of scaling premium brands, building distribution networks and creating wines that resonate with consumers – all strengthening Sonoma Bespoke’s foundation and forward momentum.

Innovation comes in the form of founder and CEO Max Franks’s tech-driven, agile strategy: custom bottling solutions that bring both creativity and precision to everything from exclusive labels to nationally recognised brands. ‘This is an incredibly exciting time in the wine business,’ says Franks, who sees the current challenges facing the industry as ‘opportunities for ourselves and our customers’ to innovate.

‘Leaning on generations of experience, we have worked hard to put together a small but extremely talented team that can put together extraordinary wines from world-class appellations,’ says Donny Sebastiani, chairman and the great-grandson of legendary Sonoma winemaker Samuele Sebastiani.

The company has built a reputation for producing award-winning wines while operating one of the most advanced custom bottling facilities in the country. So, how do they do it?

A portfolio built on provenance

Sonoma Bespoke’s wines originate from long-standing relationships with some of California’s most respected growers. Decades of collaboration allows them access to grapes from Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, Napa Valley, Paso Robles and Lodi.

The result is a diverse portfolio that consistently overdelivers. Value-driven offerings like Nash and Jase-Kellen bring high-quality wine to the table at $10 per bottle, while the Penny Island range from Russian River Valley – whose wines have scored over 90 points in Decanter tastings – starts at just $15.

The Napa Valley Glassblower Cabernet Sauvignon, which earned 93 points from Decanter, sits at the premium end of the range, alongside distinctive labels like Ide Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir from Sonoma Valley, and the flagship Sonoma Bespoke wines from Alexander Valley.

From vineyard to bottle – and beyond

The heart of the operation is Steelbird Cellars, a state-of-the-art Napa Valley facility capable of producing more than two million cases annually.

Designed to meet the most demanding production schedules, its continuously running bottling lines can handle everything from single-serve 187ml bottles to magnums, bag-in-box and their latest innovation: one-way PET kegging.

Dedicated client space within the facility allows partners direct involvement in every stage, backed by more than a century of experience.

The facility’s capabilities are matched by its production standards and commitment to safe, responsibly produced wines. Sonoma Bespoke adheres to HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points), a food-safety system developed by NASA, and ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) certifications, governing everything from quality management to environmental standards.

A fourth-generation legacy

The company’s reach extends beyond its own vineyards and bottling lines through Sebastiani Next Episode (SNE), a fourth-generation family-owned venture rooted in Sonoma for more than 120 years. SNE bridges the gap between California heritage and next-generation innovation, with a portfolio that includes enduring favourites like Smoking Loon, Leese-Fitch and B Side, as well as category-bending innovations like Flybird Margaritas & Cocktails, an agave-wine-based ready-to-drink collection gaining national attention.

Sonoma Bespoke’s evolution offers a clear example for others to follow: the move toward agility without sacrificing authenticity.

For retailers, distributors and suppliers seeking a partner that matches vision with execution, Sonoma Bespoke offers a rare blend of scale, quality and innovation – all rooted in California’s North Coast.

Discover our editorial reviews of Sonoma Bespoke wines

{} {"wineId":"91605","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91604","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91603","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91613","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91612","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91610","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91611","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91609","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91606","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91608","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91607","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"91614","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

Discover more about Sonoma Bespoke