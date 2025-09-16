Sonoma Chardonnay finds its voice in the wines of Chalk Hill

Standing among the gentle hills of the Chalk Hill AVA on a typically sunny day, it’s easy to understand why this corner of California has earned a reputation for producing distinctive Chardonnay.

The area sits at a rare convergence of climates: cool Russian River breezes sweep in from the west, while warmth from Alexander Valley drifts across the northeast slopes.

Here, volcanic ash – chalk-coloured and rich in mineral diversity – mingles with soils ranging from gravelly to heavy clay, offering a stage for vines to flourish.

Since 1972, the estate that takes its name from the area – Chalk Hill – has been pioneering Chardonnay in this unique terroir.

Its founder, Fred Furth, planted the first vines in 1974, and over decades of careful refinement, Chalk Hill has balanced tradition with innovation – a legacy now continued under the stewardship of second-generation vintner Courtney Foley.

Foley’s vision for Chalk Hill’s future is rooted in that balance: ‘We are committed to crafting great wines that are authentic to the Chalk Hill AVA while we continually advance our sustainability efforts and farming practices.’

She continues, ‘Some of our initiatives include promoting biodiversity in the vineyards and the land through cover cropping, wildlife corridors and maintaining wild headlands and robust gardens at Chalk Hill Estate.’

Chardonnay specialists

One-third of the estate’s vineyards are devoted to Chardonnay, including its very own Chalk Hill Chardonnay Clone 97. Winemaker Darrell Holbrook has clear goals in mind when working with the estate’s premium fruit.

‘My goal as a winemaker is to preserve what Chalk Hill Estate has been doing over the last 50 years,’ he explains; ‘Our wines are unfined and unfiltered, and I use native fermentation, preserving the wine’s terroir and natural characteristics.

‘The timelessness of this winemaking style has worked in the past, and I feel it will resonate with the present and next generation of wine lovers.’

Holbrook ensures every vintage reflects that heritage, and extensive clonal research allows his team to explore the subtleties of site, soil and vine age, producing six Chardonnays, each with its own character.

These range from the approachable Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($26 USD) to the flagship Estate Chardonnay ($52 USD) and the iconic Founder’s Block Chardonnay ($150 USD).

A warm welcome

The estate spans 1,300ha, yet only 314 are planted to vine, leaving room for organic gardens that provide the estate’s executive chef, Sam McKenzie, with herbs, fruits and vegetables.

These ingredients inspire seasonal dishes designed to complement the wines, making every tasting an immersive celebration of place, flavour and hospitality.

‘What grows outside the kitchen doors in Chalk Hill’s estate gardens inspires our creative process,’ he notes, ‘resulting in intentional choices that allow the wines to be the star of the show, while simultaneously elevating the food and wine experience.’

Sustainability is embedded at every step: only a small percentage of the estate’s acreage is planted to vine, supporting greater biodiversity, and 100% of the estate vineyards and winery are certified sustainable, reflecting a commitment to the environment that aligns with the values of socially conscious wine enthusiasts.

In the end, Chalk Hill is about connection – to the soil, to the table and to the people who gather around it. Each glass of their Chardonnay carries a trace of Sonoma’s landscape, a reminder that great wine is always rooted in a sense of place.

