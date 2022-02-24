Suòlo – the new project from Duca di Salaparuta

As historical guardian of Sicily’s wine heritage, the Duca di Salaparuta winery has worked towards expressing the essence of the island for almost 200 years. Today, this iconic brand reveals its visionary yet elegant oenological soul through three estates – a unique viticultural legacy covering 183 hectares of vines.

A new project – the same ethos

Launched in 2021, Suòlo is Duca di Salaparuta’s new project which adds yet another perspective to the understanding of the Sicilian territory within the Duca di Salaparuta portfolio. Suòlo, meaning soil, evokes a commitment to terroir expression, through the careful understanding of the vineyards and of the parcels best-suited for each variety.

It shares the same philosophy of meticulous winemaking and connection to the soil upon which all its sister projects are based.

Modern wines from historical plots

The Suòlo range currently includes two single-varietal wines, one Sauvignon Blanc and one Zibibbo. Winemaker Barbara Tamburini explains the choice of varieties: ‘Both wines had been in the making for a while because of the huge potential of these grape varieties, planted in two very special plots. Zibibbo, an extraordinary native grape with a distinctive character and elegance; Sauvignon Blanc, on the other hand, as an international variety that is capable of passing on incredible terroir expressiveness to the wines.”.

The special plots Tamburini is referring to are carefully selected sections of the historical Risignolo and Suor Marchesa Estates, from which the fruit for the Suòlo wines hails from.

Risignolo, in Salemi, in the Trapani province, sits at 300m above sea level, in western Sicily. Its limestone and clay soils allow for Zibibbo to ripen fully and with great aromatic complexity, perfectly blanched by refreshing acidity and restrained alcohol. The natural exposure to the Mediterranean winds significantly lowers disease pressure allowing for a low intervention approach in the vineyard.

Suor Marchesa, acquired by Duca di Salaparuta in 2003, is a living showcase of Sicily’s wine history with its alberello-trained vines planted just a few kilometres from the sea. Four north-facing hectares have been planted to Sauvignon Blanc, with the grapes showing refreshing salinity and vibrant acidity.

Suòlo – the wines

Suòlo Sauvignon Blanc Terre Siciliane IGT 2020

100% Sauvignon Blanc, 13% alc

An elegant and complex expression of Sauvignon Blanc, with trademark notes of lime zest and gooseberry topped by jasmine, white broom and delicate spicy notes. Broad and structured palate, with expressive flavours echoing the nose and very good persistence. A great companion to fresh seafood, grilled fish and white meat dishes.

Suòlo Zibibbo Terre Siciliane IGT 2020

100% Zibibbo (Muscat of Alexandria), 13% alc

Intense and complex nose with expressive citrus notes of lemon, white grapefruit and orange zest and elegant florality (orange blossom and lily of the valley). Vibrant and refreshing palate, with zesty acidity and a long finish with a lingering saline impression. An ideal companion to Japanese cuisine, seafood platters and hearty fish stews.

