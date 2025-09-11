Valencia: Where rich gastronomy meets Mediterranean charm

Although perhaps better known for its beautiful beaches, Valencia is also home to an ancient winemaking heritage that reflects centuries of grape growing and cultural influence.

Blending its deep-rooted viticultural history with rich gastronomy and Mediterranean charm, Valencia offers a delicious and immersive wine route to explore. With near-perfect sunshine and mild weather year-round, it’s an equally appealing destination in summer or winter.

What does change, however, is the seasonal produce – and with zero-kilometre (Km0) cuisine at the heart of the local food scene, each season brings a different flavour. Chefs here are inspired by an abundance of fresh ingredients from the sea, fields and mountains, which are reimagined each harvest into inspired dishes to pair with local wines.

Picture this: a stroll through centenarian vineyards, followed by a glass of wine made from those very vines, as an authentic paella is cooked over a woodfire in the quiet of the countryside… That’s the art of Valencian living – and the beauty of its wine routes.

With over 350 wineries, there are four key wine routes worth taking your time to explore:

Utiel-Requena

The largest, most lionised and best-known of Valencia’s wine regions, Utiel-Requena is home to the native red grape Bobal – responsible for many of the region’s most sought-after wines. Wineries here have spent generations honing their skills with this unique variety, which produces rich, fruit-driven reds with floral and earthy character.

The wine route is well-established, offering memorable visits to medieval caves and underground cellars, as well as sleek, state-of-the-art wineries – including some of Spain’s esteemed Vino de Pago estates. Whether exploring by bike, foot or horse-drawn carriage, Utiel-Requena is a must-stop on Valencia’s wine journey.

Valencia

Embracing the diversity afforded by its Mediterranean climate, the DO Valencia spans a variety of grape varieties and wine styles – from crisp whites to juicy reds and luscious dessert wines. Key subzones include Alto Turia, Valentino, Clariano, Terres dels Alforins, Moscatel and Valencia itself. Throughout, you’ll find wineries with deep-rooted traditions that aren’t afraid to innovate.

The sweetest way to finish any visit here? With a glass of the region’s renowned Moscatel dessert wine – an elixir fit for the gods.

Alicante

From the mountainous inland zone of Alto Vinalopó to the vine-covered coastal strip of Marina Alta, DO Alicante is a region defined by its proximity to the Mediterranean Sea – an omnipresent backdrop to tastings. Many wineries boast views of the sea from their cellars.

Monastrell is king here – used in bold dry reds and the region’s rare, historic sweet wine: Fondillón. Alicante’s heritage runs deep, and a visit here promises both vinous and cultural richness.

Castelló

To the north of the Valencian Community lies this small yet proud IGP, where boutique producers make vinos de autor in the subregions of Terres del Maestrat and l’Alcalatén. This is a land of artisan-scale wineries, organic viticulture and traditional techniques, with rare local varieties like Embolicaire.

The combination of charming towns and passionate producers makes Castelló an ideal place to while away an afternoon or two.

