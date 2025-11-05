Viña Eguía: A bright new take on Rioja

Founded in 1926 in Elciego (Rioja), Muriel Wines has long been a force of innovation, but always with a nod to tradition. Having started as a single, eponymous winery, it has evolved to become one of Spain’s leading wine groups. Muriel Wines now counts several of the country’s most recognisable estates and brands under its umbrella and produces wines in DOCa Rioja, DO Ribera del Duero and DO Rías Baixas.

Reinterpreting tradition

The group’s Viña Eguía project – founded in 2010 as part of third-generation Javier Murúa’s expansion efforts – is yet another example of Muriel’s philosophy: cosmopolitanism anchored by a deep sense of place.

Viña Eguía is both a reassessment of Rioja’s rich viticultural tradition and a hopeful interpretation of the region’s future. Against the backdrop of climate change and shifting consumer demand, Viña Eguía’s wines showcase Rioja’s historical diversity and stylistic possibilities.

With vineyards across Rioja’s three subregions, Alta, Alavesa and Oriental, Viña Eguía is perfectly positioned to create balanced blends – but also to question the received wisdom of Rioja. And terroir diversity is not the only factor at play: Viña Eguía works with seven white and five red varieties, both local and international, challenging the hegemony of Rioja’s flagship grape and opening new, fresher blending possibilities.

Three key ranges

This array of terroirs and varieties provides the raw material for Viña Eguía’s three ranges. The first is a celebration of Tempranillo, with crianza, reserva and gran reserva styles, whilst the second range shines a spotlight on single- and bi-varietal releases. The third range, meanwhile, offers limited-release expressions focusing on small-production, specific vineyard plots (Graciano de Laguardia), old vines (Mazuelo de Alfaro), high-altitude sites (Garnacha de Alfaro, Maturana Tinta de Laguardia) and organic vineyards (Tempranillo de Elciego).

