Wine Tourism in Utiel-Requena: an invitation to reconnect

Part of the exciting evolution of Utiel-Requena, since the turn of the 21st century, involves two complementary phenomena: a generational shift that has attracted a younger generation of winemakers and entrepreneurs; the awareness of its place in the wider context of Spanish and European wine.

The latter has allowed producers to become ever more confident about the singularity of Utiel-Requena’s viticultural heritage, indigenous varieties and unspoilt landscapes. So how to communicate this to a wider audience of wine lovers, increasingly interested in authenticity, storytelling and sense of place? The answer is to invite them to visit the DO, with many of the most active producers now focusing on carefully curated experiences alongside their wine production.

The nature of Utiel-Requena’s tourism operations is itself a reflection of the DO’s overall philosophy and strategy: it relies on and fosters local talent and expertise, and invites guests to engage with the landscape and history. The concern is not scalable profit but rather the development of a communication and local development tool.

Extended family

Quite often this happens in the context of family-owned and -run wineries – such as Pago de Tharsys and Chozas Carrascal – for whom receiving guests becomes a natural extension of their raison d’etre: hospitality as a way to share their own umbilical connection with their businesses, heritage and vineyards.

Helmed by a powerful group of women, Pago de Tharsys has a comprehensive offering that includes tours, tastings, on-site accommodation, and self-guided audio tours across the vineyards and hills surrounding the winery. This hospitality program has earned Pago de Tharsys both a quality and sustainable tourism certificate.

At Chozas Carrascal, meanwhile, the López-Peidro family invites guests to discover their own journey, with tours that include both the historical and newly-built wineries; an opportunity to understand the evolution of their wines, both from a symbolic and technical point of view. On the other hand, Chozas Carrascal offers something quite unique: an on-site ‘wine spa’ with facial and body treatments based on Origen Cosmetics, its own brand of paraben-free grape-based products.

Relieved heritage

Bigger projects have also emerged in recent years, without ever losing sight of the preservation of built and natural heritage. At Bodegas Nodus, the estate’s 15th century farmhouse now houses the aptly-named Hotel Entreviñas (among the vines), surrounded by 450 hectares of vines and woodland, bordering the beautiful Hoces del Cabriel Natural Park. While staying at the hotel – or if merely visiting for a day trip – guests can book winery & vineyard tours, wine tastings, curated meals, and even outdoor activities and adventure sports.

Bodegas Raíces Ibéricas have likewise invested in an ambitious hospitality concept that places history and landscape at the core. Its Finca Calderón Enoresort has infused new life into a once-derelict winery originally built in 1901, which now houses accommodation, a wine bar and a high-end restaurant. Finca Calderón also runs a packed calendar of events, including parties, special lunches and workshops, and has become an important hub of activity and creativity in Utiel-Requena.

The resorts’ spaces are available for private events, meetings and celebrations. The same happens at Bodegas Hispano-Suizas, whose multifunctional spaces adjacent to the winery are ideal for corporate events and presentations. The Spanish-Swiss partnership offers, in addition, on-site boutique accommodation, nestled in one of its most prized Bobal vineyards: Finca Casa La Borracha. The 1905 structure, integrated in the winery itself, has been renovated and repurposed as a villa with five double rooms, where guests are invited to slow down and take in the peaceful surroundings and gentle cycles of the work in the vineyards.

All these projects are much more than services for guests: they are an invitation to discover an often-overlooked wine heritage and engage with a vibrant community of entrepreneurs. All while renewing a sense of community, value, possibility – and wonder.

Five wines that invite you to visit Utiel-Requena:

Pago de Tharsys, PDT Merseguera Sin Sulfitos

100% Merseguera

This is a low-intervention introduction to local variety Merseguera, with no sulphites added and bottled unfined and unfiltered. The fruit hails from bush-trained old vineyards, and is fermented and aged for three months, on the lees, in clay vessels. The result is a wine with great clarity of flavour, luscious fruit and generous volume in the mouth – generous yet superbly refreshing. Organic certified.

Bodegas Nodus, Chaval Rosado

100% Bobal

A refreshing take on Bobal, full of crunchy red fruit, pink citrus and subtle floral touches. The kind of wine to enjoy on long summer afternoons, at one of Nodus’ many Summer outdoor events. Organic certified.

Raíces Ibéricas, Pasión de Bobal

100% Bobal

A benchmark Bobal, that marries classicism with drinkability, and has become one of the most-exported expressions of the variety. Fermented and aged for six months in French oak barrels, while preserving all of Bobal’s fruit. The deep plum and cherry fruit is framed by subtly smoked tannins and a gentle herbal outline. A showcase of complex simplicity. Organic certified.

Chozas Carrascal, Materia

100% Bobal

An expressive expression of Bobal, all about texture and layered aromatics. Alcoholic fermentation happens in a troncoconic concrete vats, followed by malolactic fermentation and 18 months ageing in new French oak barrels. It rests expressively on the palate, with volume offset by precision and luscious fruit balanced by refreshing acidity.

Bodegas Hispano + Suizas, Bobos – Finca Casa La Borracha

100% Bobal

As the name suggests, this Bobal is produced with fruit hailing from the vineyards surrounding the producer’s boutique accommodation, Casa La Borracha. Vinfication follows an innovative approach, using a barrel with the bottom removed and replaced with a stainlees stelll cooling surface. This allows for a cold maceration and temperature-controlled fermentation to happen in barrel. The wne then spends 10 months in oak prior to bottling.