A Taste of Excellence: Wine aficionados gather for exclusive Decanter preview at Millesima NYC

Wine lovers gathered last week for a special preview tasting at the elegant Millesima USA store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, offering a glimpse into the exceptional wines featured in the upcoming Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York, which takes place on Saturday, 7 June.

This exclusive evening allowed a select group of Millesima guests to experience a curated tasting of wines from each masterclass, as well as a broader selection of rare and prestigious bottles from top producers who would be pouring at the Grand Tasting.

Guests were treated to a lineup of fine wines, showcasing both renowned houses and hidden gems, from legendary labels: Laurent-Perrier, Drappier, Nino Negri, San Felice, Marchesi di Barolo, Biondi Santi and Veuve Clicquot, plus a glimpse into the most collectible and sought-after wines from Rioja DOCa.

The tasting had a convivial atmosphere where attendees explored a variety of styles and engaged in insightful conversations with Decanter’s US Editor, Clive Pursehouse, while gaining a deeper understanding of what to expect at the June event.

‘It was exciting to share a preview of what’s in store,’ said Pursehouse. ‘Masterclass attendees in June can expect an extraordinary tasting experience, including exceptional back vintages of Biondi Santi spanning 35 years and a 50-year-old bottling. What particularly excited people was the rare deep dive into Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame, where vintages going back 35 years will show it’s a wine that aspires to stand among the world’s finest champagnes.’

The evening was a resounding success, and both Decanter and Millesima expressed gratitude for their guests’ enthusiastic participation.

‘We’re thrilled to have hosted such a passionate group of wine lovers,‘ said Fabrizio Germano, General Manager of Millesima USA. ‘It was a true pleasure to share these wines with you.’

Don’t miss the DFWE New York on Saturday, 7 June for an unforgettable day of world-class wines. Tickets are limited and going fast. Secure your place now and be part of one of the year’s top wine events.

Essential information

DFWE NYC

Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor

New York, NY 10005 Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $165

