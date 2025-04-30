{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NGIxYWZkOTBmMjQ5YjgyYmRkYmY1Mjk0MThhODVjNGJjYTNkMTI4Y2YyOTU4OTgyNzkyNmM0MzRkNzljY2MwYg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

A Taste of Excellence: Wine aficionados gather for exclusive Decanter preview at Millesima NYC

An intimate evening of rare and prestigious wines offered New York wine lovers an early look at the upcoming DFWE New York, with highlights from masterclass producers and insights from Decanter’s North American Editor.
Wine lovers gathered last week for a special preview tasting at the elegant Millesima USA store on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, offering a glimpse into the exceptional wines featured in the upcoming Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York, which takes place on Saturday, 7 June.

This exclusive evening allowed a select group of Millesima guests to experience a curated tasting of wines from each masterclass, as well as a broader selection of rare and prestigious bottles from top producers who would be pouring at the Grand Tasting.

Credit: Mikhail Lipyanskiy for Millesima USA

Guests were treated to a lineup of fine wines, showcasing both renowned houses and hidden gems, from legendary labels: Laurent-Perrier, Drappier, Nino Negri, San Felice, Marchesi di Barolo, Biondi Santi and Veuve Clicquot, plus a glimpse into the most collectible and sought-after wines from Rioja DOCa.

The tasting had a convivial atmosphere where attendees explored a variety of styles and engaged in insightful conversations with Decanter’s US Editor, Clive Pursehouse, while gaining a deeper understanding of what to expect at the June event.

‘It was exciting to share a preview of what’s in store,’ said Pursehouse. ‘Masterclass attendees in June can expect an extraordinary tasting experience, including exceptional back vintages of Biondi Santi spanning 35 years and a 50-year-old bottling. What particularly excited people was the rare deep dive into Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame, where vintages going back 35 years will show it’s a wine that aspires to stand among the world’s finest champagnes.’

The evening was a resounding success, and both Decanter and Millesima expressed gratitude for their guests’ enthusiastic participation.
‘We’re thrilled to have hosted such a passionate group of wine lovers,‘ said Fabrizio Germano, General Manager of Millesima USA. ‘It was a true pleasure to share these wines with you.’

Guests at Millesima enjoying an evening of fine wines and savoring a preview of what’s to come at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York

Don’t miss the DFWE New York on Saturday, 7 June for an unforgettable day of world-class wines. Tickets are limited and going fast. Secure your place now and be part of one of the year’s top wine events.

Essential information
DFWE NYC
Date: Saturday 7 June 2025 from 11am to 5pm
Location: Bay Room at Manhatta, 28 Liberty Street, 60th Floor
New York, NY 10005

Price: Grand Tasting tickets from $225 + US sales tax (save with group tickets) | Masterclass tickets from $165

