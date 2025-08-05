Bordeaux’s Château de La Rivière sold to Global Food Investments

GFI’s acquisition of Château de La Rivière, announced on 30 July, marks its first venture into the wine sector and signals ambitious plans to build a prestigious viticultural portfolio. A sale price wasn’t disclosed.

Finalised after six months of speculation and negotiations, the deal ends the Bordeaux Right Bank estate’s ownership by the Chinese Bolian group since the end of 2013.

Perched atop the limestone plateaux of Fronsac, the 100-hectare Château de La Rivière estate has 65 hectares (ha) under vine and produces Merlot-driven reds, Sauvignon-based whites, and rosés.

Its vast 8ha underground cellars house more than 700,000 bottles and have made it a beacon for wine tourism, drawing 20,000 to 30,000 visitors annually.

GFI, backed by Signet’s international network in London, Zurich, Limassol and Abu Dhabi, specialises in food, beverage and agriculture investments with a focus on European markets.

In a press release sent to Decanter, Signet expressed its commitment to preserving the château’s cultural heritage while enhancing operations and boosting sales of its acclaimed Fronsac wines.

The group extended gratitude to the previous owner, Madame Lau, for her exemplary stewardship.

Leading the estate into its next chapter is Sébastien Long, appointed president by Signet. Formerly with Treasury Wine Estates, Long brings expertise from managing estates in the Médoc. ‘I am thrilled to take on this challenge,’ Long said.

‘Despite the current difficulties, we have full confidence in Bordeaux’s wine industry and are proud to carry forward Château de La Rivière’s extraordinary legacy.’

Long aims to reorganise the wine range and invest significantly in vineyard and winery upgrades to elevate quality.

Xavier Buffo, the estate’s long-standing director, welcomed the transition: ‘These new investors bring fresh dynamism and resources to modernise production and accelerate sales.’

While the site of Château de La Rivière is believed to date back centuries, the property’s recent ownership history has been affected by two tragic air crashes.

In 2002, the estate’s then-owner Jean Leprince died in a plane crash near the estate. In 2013, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of the estate’s former owner, James Grégoire, and Lam Kok, of Bolian group and who had just agreed to purchase the property. Lam Kok’s son and his interpreter, Peter Wang, also died in the tragic accident.

