Brad Pitt stars in video for his French Riviera-inspired gin

Picturesque views of the French Riviera feature in the video as Brad Pitt offers a ‘poetic love letter’ to this famous stretch of coastline close to the Italian border.

Drawing on the area’s long-standing status as a source of inspiration for artists and film stars, this new tribute is the focal point of a campaign for French organic gin The Gardener.

‘The French Riviera is a beautiful and capricious muse,’ begins Pitt, star of the recently-released F1 film, as the video shows a speed boat gliding through crystal-clear waters along the scenic Côte d’Azur.

Pitched as a ‘French Riviera gin’, The Gardener includes fresh citrus from Provence alongside other botanicals, such as the classic juniper, plus angelica and coriander.

It is produced by Pitt alongside the Perrin winemaking family and master distiller Tom Nichol.

It was first launched at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Distiller Tom Nichol forged his reputation at Tanqueray and received a lifetime achievement award from The Gin Guild in 2015.

While it marked a foray into spirits for Pitt, he previously entered the wine world with the launch of Château Miraval rosé wine alongside then-wife Angelina Jolie in 2013.

The first Miraval release sold out within hours, and the wine was well-received by critics, having been produced with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel fame.

Pitt reportedly remains locked in a long-running legal dispute over Château Miraval ownership with ex-wife Jolie, but winemaking at the estate has continued throughout.

The Hollywood star has refurbished a music recording studio on the Provence property, and also launched Fleur de Miraval Champagne in 2021, working with the Perrins plus legendary grower-producer Pierre Péters.

Celebrity-backed wines and spirits are hardly a new phenomenon, but the trend has taken off in a big way in the past decade or so.

Drinks industry research specialist IWSR analysed data on celebrity-backed spirits last year and found that they ‘do tend to outperform the overall market’.

