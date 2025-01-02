Pitt and Jolie settle divorce but vineyard fate uncertain

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly agreed to settle their long-running divorce proceedings, but there continued to be uncertainty regarding a separate dispute over Provence vineyard estate Château Miraval.

Angelina Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told People magazine that the two Hollywood A-listers had signed off on a divorce settlement at the end of December, following an eight-year legal tussle. Details were not released.

Yet, a dispute over ownership of Château Miraval was seemingly still to be resolved, according to People and The Washington Post.

Pitt and Jolie bought Miraval from Tom Bove in 2011, having rented the property since 2008.

Their debut Miraval rosé wine, made in partnership with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel fame, was released in 2013. Well-received in tastings, the first 1,000 cases sold out in just a few hours.

Miraval, located in Correns, was subsequently the venue for Pitt and Jolie’s wedding ceremony. But this picturesque Provence vineyard property has been a highly contentious element of the couple’s split, announced in 2016.

In October 2021, it was announced that Jolie had sold her 50% stake in Miraval to premium wine group Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group.

In 2022, however, it emerged that Pitt had filed a lawsuit in the US that took issue with the deal. Uncertainty has continued to hang over Miraval’s future ownership, in what a 2023 feature article by Vanity Fair dubbed the ‘war of the rosé’.

In July last year, Stoli Group said Tenute del Mondo was embroiled in the legal proceedings with Brad Pitt, having previously acquired the company Nouvel LLC from Jolie.

Despite the unsettled backdrop since 2016, Miraval has continued to release wines. Its brand reputation has grown, amid rising popularity for Provence rosé wines in general.

Decanter contributor Elizabeth Gabay MW gave 89 points to Miraval Rosé 2023 after tasting it in 2024. ‘Youthfully restrained aromas of white flowers, this wine has a combination of freshness and concentration,’ Gabay wrote.

Pitt reopened a long-dormant recording studio on the Miraval estate in 2022. Emmy Award-winning French producer Damien Quintard helped to revamp the studio, which had previously been used by AC/DC, Sting and The Cranberries – among others.

Related articles