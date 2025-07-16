Burgundy winemakers head to England’s Essex for new ventures

Essex may still be more widely known for reality television than fine wine production, but its emerging reputation as England’s answer to Burgundy has reached the ears of top French vintners.

Local producer Danbury Ridge, already highly acclaimed in its own right, announced it is partnering with Burgundy’s Domaine Duroché to make ‘very limited quantities’ of a Pinot Noir still wine.

A parcel of vines in the hotly-tipped Crouch Valley area of Essex has been chosen for the project. In October, Pierre Duroché plans to travel from Gevrey-Chambertin to vinify the harvest with Danbury winemaker Liam Idzikowski.

While sparkling styles have spearheaded the UK’s international reputation as a quality wine producer, tempting more than one Champagne house across the English Channel, still wines from across England and Wales have also been gaining plaudits.

Danbury Ridge described its new venture as a meeting of minds. ‘It affirms the estate’s potential through the perspective of one of Burgundy’s most thoughtful, terroir-focused winemakers.’

The UK winery added that the project will also encourage ‘shared insight and a deeper understanding of how this unique corner of Essex expresses itself through Pinot Noir’.

UK merchant Flint Wines will exclusively distribute the small-batch cuvée, with a debut release set for 2028.

Jason Haynes, Flint owner and cofounder, helped to connect the two partners. ‘I have immense respect for the team at Danbury as I think they are setting new benchmarks for still English wine,’ he told Decanter.

‘And, with all our friends in Burgundy, it seemed very logical to help make the connection. We were Pierre’s first ever importer anywhere in the world and have watched with great pride how he has evolved into one of Burgundy’s true superstars.

‘I can’t wait to see what he and Liam, Danbury’s winemaker, can concoct together.’

Flint also has a long-standing relationship with Burgundy winemaker Alex Moreau, who is pursuing his own English wine project in tandem with Essex-based Missing Gate Vineyard – which will supply the fruit.

‘I have known and worked with Alex for a long time now and this will be a great test to see if the Burgundian / English harvest timelines are compatible,’ said Haynes. ‘Missing Gate owner, Nick Speakman and his son, Jack, have been really supportive.’

Both projects come to light as international wine producer Jackson Family Wines releases its debut English still wine, a Chardonnay also sourced from Crouch Valley fruit in Essex.

Charlie Holland, winemaker for Jackson Family Wines’ English wine estate, described the area as ‘one of the warmest and driest parts of England’.

Decanter’s Sylvia Wu recently gave 93 points to Jackson Family Estate, Marbury Chardonnay 2023, writing: ‘The palate is saline and ethereal, finely poised with notes of grapefruit and a touch of buttered richness, underpinned by vibrant freshness.’

Earlier this year, global consultancy group Knight Frank reported that vineyard prices in Essex were up 20% year-on-year, reflecting higher interest in the area’s still wine potential.

