Coravin World Wine Tour features elite restaurants and bars in eight countries

Coravin’s pioneering technology allows sommeliers and bartenders to serve their guests fine wines by the glass.

The remaining wine stays in the bottle, completely unaffected, and it can be enjoyed in perfect condition at a later date.

Coravin founder Greg Lambrecht created the world tour last year in a bid to bring his invention to more establishments.

Fifteen venues spread across four countries took part in the inaugural Coravin World Wine Tour, but it has really taken off this year.

There are now 58 establishments taking part in the 2025 event, covering eight countries. The list includes Michelin-starred restaurants, fine dining venues and several popular wine bars.

‘I am absolutely delighted that venues around the world are sharing in my mission to open up the world of wine,’ said Lambrecht.

London restaurants Brunswick House, Pétrus, Bacchanalia, and The Dove are all taking part. Gravetye Manor, a Michelin-starred restaurant in West Sussex, has also signed up.

Two Bristol restaurants, BANK and Lapin, are part of the tour, along with Tom Simmons in Cardiff and two Manchester venues: Climat and Worsley Stores Tasting Room.

The Coravin World Wine Tour allows guests at those venues to explore new fine wines without committing to a full bottle.

Katie Warren, senior director of global marketing, said: ‘The long-term consumer trend of “drinking less, drinking better” means that the by-the-glass range has been becoming an increasingly important element of wine lists across the globe.’

To that end, Australia will be represented by five bars and restaurants: Love Tilly Devine (Sydney), Jennie Wine Bar (Adelaide), Shadow Wine Bar (Perth), Atelier Wine Bar (Queensland), and Clover (Melbourne).

The United States has more participating venues than any other country. Four are in New York: Acru, Café Boulud, Le Pavillon, and Schmoné.

Chicago will be represented by Asador Bastian, Pops for Champagne, and Indienne. The remaining participants are in California: Flour + Water, Prelude, and Wife & The Somm in San Francisco, and Pasta|Bar and Redbird in Los Angeles.

The tour also features six restaurants in Paris (Cercle des Aromes, Le Petit Sommelier, Les 110 de Taillevent, Drouant, Hebe, and Didon).

Ten Italian restaurants are taking part, covering Rome, Milan, Florence, Capri, Taormina and various other cities. Five venues in the Netherlands have signed up, spanning Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Voorburg.

There are three restaurants in Denmark: Nymindegab Kro, Restaurant TRIO, and Pearl by Paul Proffitt. Germany is also well-represented, as six bars and restaurants spread across Hamburg, Berlin, Deidesheim, and Wiesbaden are involved in the tour.

