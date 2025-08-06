Decanter magazine August 2025: See what’s inside

Happy birthday to us!
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
I don’t think a magazine should go overboard about its own internal milestones, but in addition to the usual content mix, we have taken the opportunity this month to mark our 50th birthday with a look back at Decanter’s journey. We also share pictures from our birthday bash, and hear from readers about how Decanter has helped them in their own wine journeys. I’m glad we have some female voices in there, but it was harder than it should have been to find them. (On a similar note, see our guest column, on the dominance of men in the wine collecting community.) Let’s hope that 50 years from now, women have a more equal footing in the fine wine world, and Decanter is still helping them on their way!
See what’s inside Decanter magazine August 2025
In focus
- Decanter at 50: A timeline Marking a major milestone in this magazine’s history, we present the key events, dates and people in our journey so far
- Decanter at 50: Time to party Photos from a night of splendid celebration with wine friends from around the world, including past Hall of Fame award winners
- Decanter at 50: Over to you Eight readers on how Decanter has helped them in their adventures in wine
- Albariño beyond Iberia Is this the wine world’s next Great White Grape? Kathleen Willcox thinks so
- Chianti Classico latest releases Michaela Morris appraises the new-release vintages of annata, Riserva and Gran Selezione, with 30 wines to buy
- One to watch: Trait Wines A small producer very much on the rise in Western Australia. By Sophie Thorpe
- Does affordable Champagne still exist? Tom Hewson argues there is still value to be had below £40 per bottle in the UK, picking 15 to try
- Piquette What? A formerly forbidden by-product of wine, it’s the on-trend lower-alcohol option, reports Josh Dell
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- 70 Ginebra: gin with Spanish style Julie Sheppard recommends delicious gins with a distinctly Iberian spin
Food & travel
- Head to head Does food and wine pairing actually matter? Alder Yarrow and Fiona Beckett have strong views!
- What to pair with salads One of summer’s trickiest wine conundrums, but Victoria Moore has the answers
- Travel: A wine lover’s guide to Margaux Charlie Geoghegan in one of the world’s top-rated wine regions
Learning
- Books etc Sophie Thorpe on three very different introductory wine books
- Wine wisdom Expert advice, and ‘The Ethical drinker’ on moves to better conditions for vineyard workers
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Blaufränkisch 87 wines tasted, with six Outstanding, 38 scoring 90-93pts – a high standard for this still-niche European red
- Panel tasting: Aegean island whites There’s plenty of flavour to discover among these 59 wines tasted
- Expert’s choice: Portuguese rosés Regional Editor Ines Salpico’s pick of 18 fascinatingly varied pink styles
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2025 highlights 14 medal winners from lesser-known Spain
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus Bordeaux bright spots
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Hugh Johnson’s column
- Guest column Laura Taylor on the need to attract more female buyers
- New York Fine Wine Encounter 2025 Photos from our fantastic event
- The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, ice cream and wine, and more…