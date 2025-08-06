Decanter magazine August 2025: See what’s inside

Happy birthday to us!

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

I don’t think a magazine should go overboard about its own internal milestones, but in addition to the usual content mix, we have taken the opportunity this month to mark our 50th birthday with a look back at Decanter’s journey. We also share pictures from our birthday bash, and hear from readers about how Decanter has helped them in their own wine journeys. I’m glad we have some female voices in there, but it was harder than it should have been to find them. (On a similar note, see our guest column, on the dominance of men in the wine collecting community.) Let’s hope that 50 years from now, women have a more equal footing in the fine wine world, and Decanter is still helping them on their way!