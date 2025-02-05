Decanter magazine February 2025: See what’s inside

At the time my parents weren’t really into wine, and as we explored Barcelona and travelled along the coast, stopping off at the scenic towns of Figueres, Cadaqués and Tossa del Mar, I was reanimated by the delight of introducing them to the wines not only of Penedès but of all Spain, often enjoyed with servings of piping hot, herb-accented Catalan fish stew. Sharing my passion brought us closer, and has given me an affection for the reds and whites of Spain, in all their glorious diversity.

Memories of that trip returned as we worked on this Spanish-themed issue, and in particular as I read the guest column by Professor Dariusz Galasinski. I reflected that in the tasting notes I write, I rarely stray into this territory, even though for many wine lovers, experience is central to their enjoyment of wine. His words are a useful reminder of that.

See what’s inside Decanter magazine February 2025

In focus

Spain’s icon wines Spain Regional Editor Ines Salpico profiles 10 of the nation’s most sought-after wines, with notes on current vintages

Spain Regional Editor Ines Salpico profiles 10 of the nation’s most sought-after wines, with notes on current vintages Regional profile: Bierzo reborn Beth Willard explains what makes this fast-rising region in northwest Spain so worthy of attention

Beth Willard explains what makes this fast-rising region in northwest Spain so worthy of attention Producer profile: Pepe Raventos Meet one of Spain’s most determined and iconoclastic producers, fighting for the terroir he loves. By Ines Salpico

Meet one of Spain’s most determined and iconoclastic producers, fighting for the terroir he loves. By Ines Salpico Italian grape varieties in Australia Tom Kline reveals how and why an expanding range of varieties from Italy are putting down roots here

Tom Kline reveals how and why an expanding range of varieties from Italy are putting down roots here Vintage preview: Rhône 2023 Matt Walls details the ‘challenging’ and ‘troublesome’ new-release vintage in south and north, with 45 wines to buy

Matt Walls details the ‘challenging’ and ‘troublesome’ new-release vintage in south and north, with 45 wines to buy Wine myths debunked Everyone knows that, right? Not necessarily – oenologist Katerina Mylona picks apart four ‘accepted wisdoms’ of wine

Everyone knows that, right? Not necessarily – oenologist Katerina Mylona picks apart four ‘accepted wisdoms’ of wine My other passion – Orchids Florent Lançon of Domaine de la Solitude speaks to Matt Walls

Spirits

Distilled Spirits news, a Cognac cocktail, and five great pink gins in perfect time for Valentine’s Day

Spirits news, a Cognac cocktail, and five great pink gins in perfect time for Valentine’s Day Discovering aquavit Scandinavia’s signature sipping spirit is spreading its wings, says Clinton Cawood

Food & travel

Travel: Camino de Santiago – A food & wine guide Noah Chichester takes you right across north Spain, on foot! With the places to stop, eat and drink

Noah Chichester takes you right across north Spain, on foot! With the places to stop, eat and drink Books etc Sophie Thorpe reviews the witty and ‘genuinely joyous’ new release from Noble Rot’s Dan Keeling

Salta 2025 A sponsored supplement Up in Argentina’s far northwest, ‘first and foremost a high-altitude wine region’ – the potential of its extreme climates and micro-terroirs is drawing in passionate, artisanal winemakers. Discover what it is that makes the wines of Salta stand out

Learning

Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine, plus ‘The ethical drinker’ on packaging

Buying guide

Editors’ picks Decanter staff’s share highlights from their recent tastings

Decanter staff’s share highlights from their recent tastings Panel tasting: Montsant Plenty of high scores from our judges, wines of ‘consistency and character’ – 86 tasted, featuring five Outstanding

Plenty of high scores from our judges, wines of ‘consistency and character’ – 86 tasted, featuring five Outstanding Panel tasting: Value Spanish Tempranillo 110 wines tasted, priced up to £15 – 32 Highly recommended, with Rioja performing notably well

110 wines tasted, priced up to £15 – 32 Highly recommended, with Rioja performing notably well Expert’s choice: Airén Spanish trade insider Amaya Cervera picks 18 wines that reveal the emerging potential of this generally overlooked grape

Spanish trade insider Amaya Cervera picks 18 wines that reveal the emerging potential of this generally overlooked grape The Decanter guarantee How our judging and scoring system works

How our judging and scoring system works Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less

Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top ready-to-drink drops for £30 or less Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress

Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress DWWA 2024 highlights 15 medal-winning reds that typify South Australia’s bold take on Rhône style

Collecting & investing

Marketwatch Auction news, new releases and a focus on Bordeaux: a ‘market malaise’; 2015 ten years on

Regulars

Writing this month Meet some of the authors from this month’s Decanter

Meet some of the authors from this month’s Decanter Uncorked News, inspiration & more

News, inspiration & more Andrew Jefford’s column Back in Umbria, to rediscover the modernised attractions of the Sagrantino variety

Back in Umbria, to rediscover the modernised attractions of the Sagrantino variety Hugh Johnson’s column Confronting the thorny issue of which of your guests to open your best wines for

Confronting the thorny issue of which of your guests to open your best wines for Guest column Informed insight for wine writers, on what readers want, from Professor Dariusz Galasinski

Informed insight for wine writers, on what readers want, from Professor Dariusz Galasinski The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, crisps and wine, test your wine knowledge and more…

Pick up a cut-price subscription to Decanter, wherever in the world you are

or

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking