Decanter magazine May 2025: See what’s inside

Crossing continents

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

I’m in western Colombia at the moment visiting family. The scenery is breathtaking and the people incredibly welcoming, but in the local supermarket all I can find is basic Rioja or Chilean/Argentinian wine, priced at eyewatering levels.

Certainly nothing resembling the top-class wines recommended in our batch of features on the US this month, or the exciting picks featured in the comprehensive guide to Rioja bundled with this month’s issue. The guide really is a must-read, featuring our first ever Rioja Report (for which we tasted more than 700 recent releases), plus editorial on the names to know, the wines to seek out across all styles, and what to do if you visit.

