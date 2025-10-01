Unveiling Decanter magazine October 2025: See what’s inside

Are we too hung up on abv?
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
Do you like your red wines sappy and linear, verging on tart, as UK wine retailer Doug Wregg does? Or ripe and soft with ample structure, like Andrew Jefford, Decanter columnist and author of our long read this month on alcohol levels in wine? Is a wine’s abv a significant factor when deliberating over your purchase? Or are you relaxed about drinking wines at any percentage alcohol? We all know that wines can be balanced even at high alcohol, but there is something about seeing 15% on a label that can be off-putting to many.
And wines at 15% abv are becoming more common as climate change has led to warmer temperatures in many historically cooler regions. How are winemakers coping? And how should wine lovers approach these higher alcohol wines? Andrew Jefford, as usual, presents a fascinating take on a topical issue, and urges us all to ‘understand our own palate’s relationship with ripeness’. I’m more of a Doug Wregg than an Andrew Jefford in my preferences, but I’ve enjoyed many delicious high-alcohol wines, and always relish tasting something new, regardless of the abv.
See what’s inside Decanter magazine October 2025
In focus
- Balancing act With alcohol levels rising, Andrew Jefford thinks it’s time we reassess how we think about the abv of the wine in our glass
- Hall of Fame: Nicolas Joly Beverley Blanning MW profiles the Loire-based ‘godfather of biodynamics’, this year’s winner of our major award
- Rising Star: Wu Xiuyong Sylvia Wu meets a Chinese winemaker who’s helping to put her country’s wine industry on the map
- New Zealand’s new faces Emma Jenkins MW introduces six innovative Antipodeans driving the local scene
- Ribera del Duero latest releases Having tasted more than 300 just-out wines, Ines Salpico and Almudena Alberca MW share their highlights
- The different shades of Cahors The homeland of Malbec is shaking off its rustic image, says Andy Howard MW
- How to navigate a restaurant list Intimidated by wine lists when dining out? Victoria Moore offers expert tips
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- The age of age: Hyper-aged whiskies make their mark Joel Harrison explores the new trend for releasing very old whiskies
Food & travel
- What to pair with Korean food Fiona Beckett on what to drink with this increasingly popular cuisine
- Travel: Wine lover’s guide to Basque Country Spain’s culinary hotspot captivates Fiona Sims
Learning
- Books etc Reviewer Sophie Thorpe assesses a new coffee-table offering
- Wine wisdom Expert advice, and ‘The ethical drinker’ on a new book that explores sustainability in wine
Koshu
A sponsored supplement
Discover the winemakers bringing Japan’s native variety to the world stage – and DWWA medal-winning Koshu wines to seek out
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: Spätburgunder With two wines rated Exceptional and six rated Outstanding among 58 tasted, the quality on show was notable
- Panel tasting: Valpolicella Classico Freshness and value were the bywords of this 75-wine tasting of lighter reds
- Expert’s choice: Switzerland Robin Kick MW reveals 18 diverse wines that give a flavour of the exciting wine scene
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
- DWWA 2025 highlights 15 medal winners from New Zealand
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus SuperTuscans in focus
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Katherine Cole’s column
- The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, chocolate and wine, and more…
Welcome to our 2025 Italy guide
James Button, Decanter Regional Editor for Italy
This annual guide is one of the highlights of my year as Italy Regional Editor, and it’s a great feeling to see the fruition of all our hard work in print. It’s an impossible task to encapsulate everything happening in this dynamic country in anything less than a book of many hundreds of pages, but I think we’ve covered a tremendous amount of ground given the space constraints.
Start with Uncorked for a few bitesize details about what is happening in Italy’s world of wine, and then turn to our two collaborative efforts: a vox pop on star food pairings to go with Italian wine styles and our Tuscany insiders’ guide, gathering together nine pages of top tips and local insight from our on-the-ground Italy experts in preparation for your next visit.
We take a look at new developments in the traditionally fortified stronghold of Marsala, where there’s – among other things – an ambitious new project by Italy’s three MWs (‘Modern Marsala’). We also have an Etna-focused guest column written by wine educator and Italy’s next (fingers crossed) Master of Wine, Cristina Mercuri.
Not sure what to pick to restock the wine rack this autumn? Jason Millar makes it simple for you by putting together two mixed cases – one with wines under £20, the other £20 and above. Whether you’re after everyday drinking or ‘occasion’ wines, he’s chosen some great picks from across Italy.
If you’re looking to dive a bit deeper into Italian wine, our two features ‘Cool Barolo’ and ‘Another Campania’ will go a long way t sating your appetite – or should that be quenching your thirst? The former investigates how once undervalued, cooler sub-zones in Barolo are finally joining the conversation due to changing climate conditions, while the latter uncovers the under-the-radar wines made around the stunning Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius.
And if you need convincing of Italy’s extraordinary diversity of wine styles and regional identities, Demet Güzey speaks with winemakers along Italy’s northern frontier regions, which share more than just borders with neighbouring countries.
I hope you enjoy reading all of this as much as we enjoyed putting it all together! Alla prossima
Inside Decanter’s Italy supplement 2025:
- Writing on Italy Meet four of the many expert authors whose words grace this year’s Italy guide
- What’s new in Italy A new DOCG in Calabria, Chianti tussles and more
- Guest column: Cristina Mercuri What role has Etna played in the shift towards elegance in Italy’s top wines?
- A perfect mix Stuck in an Italy rut? Jason Millar curates two fantastic mixed cases, for two different budgets
- Frontier spirit The wine regions on the border between Italy and adjacent countries are some of the most fascinating, says Demet Güzey
- Cool Barolo Vineyards at altitude in the Barolo region are increasingly prized by its winemakers. Tiziano Gaia examines the shift in focus
- Where to eat & drink in Lake Garda Sarah Lane picks out the best dining and drinking spots in this stunning region, with lots of wine styles to try
- Memorable matches Star food pairings for Italian wine styles
- Tuscany: the insiders’ guide Essential reading for any visitor to the region, this comprehensive travel companion taps expert knowledge to ensure you avoid the tourist traps
- Another Campania James Button offers a different perspective on this famous southern region, focusing on lesser-known areas and varieties
- Modern Marsala The word ‘Marsala’ may conjure up images of a heavy, sugary drink, but the category is being reinvented to produce some of Sicily’s most exciting wines, says Marisa Finetti
- A drink with Augusto & Alberto Gherardi Decanter’s Claire Cocks meets the twins running wine education for Gordon Ramsay