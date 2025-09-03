Decanter magazine September 2025: See what’s inside

Verona through a glass

Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor

As part of my summer holiday in Italy’s beautiful Garda region, I spent one night in Verona before flying home. While packing for the trip I had remembered to grab a copy of our April 2025 issue, which features a guide to where to drink wine in Verona. I managed to visit six of the eight wine bars recommended by the author, Demet Güzey, while exploring the city on foot – including the April cover star, Osteria La Mandorla, which is mere steps away from Piazza Bra and the famous Arena di Verona. It was a fantastic experience that included a peek into the cellars at the historic Antica Bottega del Vino, a spritz made with the region’s recioto wine outside Caffè Monte Baldo and a glass of Prosecco col fondo at the tiny Tor-Tor. There is so much insider knowledge shared by our writers – I hope that our expert guides have helped you make the most of your travels, too. And if you haven’t yet left, head to our wine travel section.