Decanter magazine September 2025: See what’s inside

Verona through a glass
Leader: Amy Wislocki, Magazine Editor
As part of my summer holiday in Italy’s beautiful Garda region, I spent one night in Verona before flying home. While packing for the trip I had remembered to grab a copy of our April 2025 issue, which features a guide to where to drink wine in Verona. I managed to visit six of the eight wine bars recommended by the author, Demet Güzey, while exploring the city on foot – including the April cover star, Osteria La Mandorla, which is mere steps away from Piazza Bra and the famous Arena di Verona. It was a fantastic experience that included a peek into the cellars at the historic Antica Bottega del Vino, a spritz made with the region’s recioto wine outside Caffè Monte Baldo and a glass of Prosecco col fondo at the tiny Tor-Tor. There is so much insider knowledge shared by our writers – I hope that our expert guides have helped you make the most of your travels, too. And if you haven’t yet left, head to our wine travel section.
Taste rare and exceptional wines at the Cellar Collection at Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London. Limited tickets available – book now
See what’s inside Decanter magazine September 2025
In focus
- Tales of the unexpected Ines Salpico introduces a selection of compelling wine stories from around South America, written by 10 experts
- Criolla: Stepping into the spotlight Amanda Barnes MW urges readers to discover this historic grape family in its myriad modern expressions
- Talent for adventure Ines Salpico and Amanda Barnes MW highlight six exciting winemaking projects by South Americans abroad
- My favourite Cornas vintages Matt Walls picks three years to enjoy now, and three to tuck away in the cellar
- Ted Lemon: 30 years of Littorai Ana Carolina Quintela meets a California legend at his Sonoma estate
- Vintage report: Margaret River Cassandra Charlick sings the praises of the 2023 Chardonnays and 2022 Cabernets in her second annual report
- Call of the vine England’s vineyards are overwhelmed by demand from volunteer pickers. Marianna Hunt finds out what drives them
Spirits
- Distilled Spirits news
- Spirit of Cuba Clinton Cawood introduces the distinctive and different styles of Cuban rum
Food & travel
- What to pair with Moroccan food Fiona Beckett on what to drink with tagine, pastilla and other local dishes
- Travel: Five days in Langhe Filippo Magnani puts together the perfect itinerary for visitors to Piedmont
Learning
- Books etc Reviewer Sophie Thorpe is impressed by The Cynic’s Guide to Wine
- Wine wisdom Expert advice, and ‘The ethical drinker’ meets Diana Snowden Seysses, sustainability icon
The wines of Istria
A sponsored supplement
With Istria’s array of DWWA medal-winning wines as a starting point, explore the grapes, soils and landscapes of this diverse Mediterranean wine region
Buying guide
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff share highlights from their recent tastings
- Panel tasting: South American premium white This eclectic tasting of 150 dry whites over £15 ($20) wowed our judges, who rated 17 Outstanding and 99 Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: US Grenache Held in the US, this tasting of 63 wines gave 4 Outstanding, 34 Highly recommended
- Weekday wines Decanter’s in-house tasting team brings you 25 top picks, ready to drink and priced at £30 or less
- Weekend wines Priced £30-£60, seven standout buys to impress
Collecting & investing
- Marketwatch Auction news and new releases, plus SuperTuscans in focus
Regulars
- Writing this month Meet four of the authors from this month’s Decanter
- Uncorked News, inspiration & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column
- Guest column Dariusz Galasiński on the cultural significance of wine
- The Last Drop Celebrity bottles, ice cream and wine, and more…