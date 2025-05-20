Decanter Presents… Avignonesi: Tuscany’s duality

For the latest Decanter reader event, Tuscany is coming to London. Avignonesi, established in 1974, showcases the diversity of this great region by showcasing four vintages each from two of its top wines; one based on Sangiovese, the other on Merlot.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to taste the wines with winemaker Alessio Gorini. The first half of the tasting will be dedicated to ‘Poggetto di Sopra’, part of a project with four other notable wineries in Montepulciano to rediscover the terroir expression of Sangiovese through single-vineyard bottlings.

Following this, a four-vintage vertical of Avignonesi’s 100% Merlot, ‘Desiderio’ will give you a taste of how international varieties flourish in the region alongside native grape varieties.

A taste of Tuscany:



Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015

Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017

Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2019

Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2021

Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2014

Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2016

Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2018

Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2020

An exceptional evening

We invite you to join Decanter and the Avignonesi team for what promises to be an inspirational evening in the company of wine experts and fellow wine lovers.

Essential information Decanter Presents…Avignonesi

Date: Wednesday 18 June 2025 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Decanter Tasting Suite, 121-141 Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, London, W2 6JR

Price: £49 per ticket

Related articles