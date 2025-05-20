Decanter Presents… Avignonesi: Tuscany’s duality

For the latest Decanter reader event, Tuscany is coming to London. Avignonesi, established in 1974, showcases the diversity of this great region by showcasing four vintages each from two of its top wines; one based on Sangiovese, the other on Merlot.
This will be a fantastic opportunity to taste the wines with winemaker Alessio Gorini. The first half of the tasting will be dedicated to ‘Poggetto di Sopra’, part of a project with four other notable wineries in Montepulciano to rediscover the terroir expression of Sangiovese through single-vineyard bottlings.
Following this, a four-vintage vertical of Avignonesi’s 100% Merlot, ‘Desiderio’ will give you a taste of how international varieties flourish in the region alongside native grape varieties.
A taste of Tuscany:
Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2015
Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017
Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2019
Avignonesi, Poggetto di Sopra, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2021
Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2014
Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2016
Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2018
Avignonesi, Desiderio, Toscana 2020
An exceptional evening
We invite you to join Decanter and the Avignonesi team for what promises to be an inspirational evening in the company of wine experts and fellow wine lovers.
Buy tickets
Essential information
Decanter Presents…Avignonesi
Date: Wednesday 18 June 2025 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm
Location: Decanter Tasting Suite, 121-141 Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, London, W2 6JR
Price: £49 per ticket