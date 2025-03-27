Decanter presents… Journey’s End: The Bordeaux legacy in Stellenbosch

For the latest Decanter reader event, we’re shining a light on the southern hemisphere – specifically on the Stellenbosch region of South Africa. Star of the show will be Journey’s End, established by the Gabb family in 1995.

Nestled at the furthest eastern corner of Stellenbosch and overlooking False Bay, Journey’s End is the closest winery in the region to the sea.

This masterclass will be a chance to immerse yourself in its award-winning Bordeaux blends, tasting alongside winemaker Michael Dawson, who has headed up winemaking at the estate since 2015.

Working with fruit from vineyards planted on the ancient decomposed granite soils of the Schapenberg Hills, Dawson has crafted a range of blends that speak of this unique Cape terroir.

Premium cuvées

The tasting will begin with acclaimed white Bordeaux blend Ad Infinitum, named for its lingering finish that almost stretches out towards infinity. Discover how the cooling influence of the Atlantic Ocean contributes to the exceptional freshness of this Sauvignon-Semillon, as Dawson discusses the viticultural and vinicultural techniques used to craft this impressive cuvée.

Then step back in time, with a rare chance to taste an older vintage of Journey’s End Cabernet Sauvignon. Learn more about the noteworthy 2006 vintage – a year marked by cool and dry growing conditions, which resulted in smaller than average yields and concentrated wines – and discover the evolution of this impressively ageworthy wine.

A vertical to remember

The highlight of the masterclass will be a vertical tasting of top Journey’s End wine Cape Doctor, named after the strong south-eastern wind that blows in from False Bay and funnels through Stellenbosch to Cape Town. As Dawson explains: ‘This keeps the vines healthy and disease-free – hence the name.’

Cape Doctor is produced from exceptional vineyard blocks, with a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Petit Verdot that changes from vintage to vintage. It embodies the long hang times, structured elegance and complexity that are the hallmarks of Stellenbosch’s finest and longest-lived red Bordeaux blends.

This tasting of a selection of vintages from 2018 to 2007 offers a unique chance to study the evolution of this outstanding cuvée that’s won many international awards.

The wines that will be tasted during the masterclass include the following: Ad Infinitum 2024

Ad Infinitum 2022 5 stars, Platter Guide

Cabernet Sauvignon 2006 5 stars, Platter Guide

Cape Doctor, The Red 2018 4.5 stars, Platter Guide

Cape Doctor, The Red 2015 5 stars, Platter Guide

The Cape Doctor Cabernet Sauvignon 2011

The Cape Doctor 2009

The Cape Doctor 2007

Alongside this stellar line-up of bottles, Dawson will be discussing the work done by Journey’s End to protect and nurture the local people and land of the estate. This includes a commitment to sustainable farming and conservation of native Cape fauna and flora that earned the winery WWF Conservation Champion status in 2021.

The estate has been fully Fairtrade certified since April 2017. Meanwhile the Journey’s End Foundation has provided over 4,000,000 meals to the local community to date, co-funded a local school hall and supports education and empowerment projects for the local community.

An exceptional evening

So join Decanter for what promises to be an unmissable event. This is a unique opportunity to explore top Cape bottles in the company of wine experts and fellow wine lovers – and to discover why the Bordeaux blends of South Africa deserve their place on a global stage.

Essential information for Decanter Presents…

Journey’s End: The Bordeaux Legacy in Stellenbosch

Date: Tuesday 6 May 2024 from 6.30pm to 8:30pm

Location: Decanter Tasting Suite, 121-141 Westbourne Terrace, Paddington, London, W2 6JR

Price: £49 per ticket

