Drinklusive 2025 mentorship scheme opens for applications

Decanter is one of several partners for the Drinklusive 2025 mentorship scheme, which officially opened for applications on Monday 24 February via The Three Drinkers website.

Founded in 2023 by award-winning journalist and broadcaster Aidy Smith, Drinklusive offers an impressive roster of training and work experience opportunities for aspiring drinks writers and content creators from underrepresented communities.

Drinklusive said its 2025 scheme will run for nine months and include six mentees from LGBTQIA+, ethnic minority, and disability / neurodivergent communities, with socio-economic status also considered.

Smith, who is MD of The Three Drinkers media platform and executive director of its namesake travel series on Amazon Prime, said, ‘My goal with Drinklusive has always been to welcome a culture of belonging and inclusivity into the drinks industry while inspiring a rich tapestry of creative and cultural mindsets to be a part of it.

‘The 2025 program builds on our vision for the future — one where underrepresented communities have the opportunity and resources to succeed. I’m thrilled to continue this work and expand the programme’s impact with the support of incredible industry leaders.’

Each mentee will receive training for the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 award and Level 3 award in wine and spirits, as well monthly paid commissions with The Three Drinkers and a commission for a drinks-themed piece for each of Decanter, Class Magazine and Jancisrobinson.com.

Other benefits include a series of workshops, seminars and one-to-one mentoring sessions, plus a paid work opportunity at the London Wine Fair 2025.

Victoria Stanage, Decanter events and awards director, said, ‘Supporting talent from underrepresented communities is essential to creating the inclusive and dynamic future we want to see in the drinks business.

‘Decanter is excited to mentor emerging drinks professionals, to share our knowledge and experience while offering opportunities for them to develop their own.’

Stanage is one of three Decanter staff members who will act as mentors during the Drinklusive 2025 programme. Julie Sheppard, regional editor for Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as the publication’s spirits editor, will also be a mentor, alongside Jarlath Curran, who is logistics manager.

Other partners for the 2025 programme include Jancis Robinson OBE MW, the WSET and the Gérard Basset Foundation, as well as wine producer Concha y Toro.

Robinson said, ‘It is just so obvious that the world of wine will benefit if we take steps to widen the pool of people who populate it. It will undoubtedly be enriched.’

Michelle Brampton, CEO of WSET, said, ‘We’re passionate about increasing inclusivity in the drinks industry so we’re delighted to extend our education partnership for this unique initiative.’

Romané Basset, co-founding trustee of The Gérard Basset Foundation, said, ‘We’re truly delighted to be supporting Drinklusive’s wonderful work, giving people a fair chance to thrive through education and mentorship in our industry.’

Calli O’Brien, senior brand manager, Diablo Wine (Concha y Toro), said, ‘This programme is making a real difference in the drinks industry by championing inclusivity and supporting talented individuals from every background. We’re excited to raise a glass to this year’s mentees.’

Applications for the Drinklusive 2025 mentorship programme can be made via The Three Drinkers website, and the deadline for applications is 23:59pm GMT on 23 March.

Related articles