Vivat Bacchus partners with Africa College Foundation

Vivat Bacchus, a top South African restaurant in London, has announced a partnership with the Africa College Foundation to transform the lives of underprivileged youth in South Africa. The collaboration kicks off with a charity dinner and auction on World Education Day, Friday 24 January 2025, at the restaurant’s Farringdon location.

As part of the new collaboration, Vivat Bacchus will be supporting the Africa College Foundation’s Education Town project in Johannesburg. This initiative provides life-changing educational opportunities to some of South Africa’s most vulnerable youth, including refugees, orphans and survivors of violence.

To fund the programme, Vivat Bacchus is introducing a £1 donation per bill across its restaurants. The goal is to raise £25,000 over the coming year – enough to sponsor at least 10 students through the Education Town programme.

‘We’re thrilled to formalise this partnership with the Africa College Foundation,’ said James Dawson, CEO of Vivat Bacchus. ‘South Africa is at the heart of who we are, and this collaboration allows us to give back in a meaningful way. The £1-per-bill initiative is just the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term commitment to empowering young South Africans.’

The Africa College Foundation supports the Maharishi Invincibility Institute (MII), which offers education, nourishment, counselling and mentorship to young adults from impoverished backgrounds. For £2,500, a student can be sponsored for a full year, while £400 can feed four students for the same period.

Nearly 95% of graduates from this programme secure job placements, a stark contrast to South Africa’s 60% unemployment rate among 18- to 24-year-olds. Since its inception, the MII model has helped over 20,000 students transition into the middle class within five years of graduation, uplifting more than 150,000 family members along the way.

‘When you drink South African wine, you’re not just enjoying a fantastic glass – you’re contributing to a centuries-old tradition that supports entire communities,’ said Dawson. ‘South African wineries are a key employer, providing jobs at every stage – from grape-picking and winemaking to logistics and export. Our restaurant showcases these wines, and we’re investing in the next generation to keep that legacy alive.’

The charity dinner and auction at Vivat Bacchus will celebrate the partnership and highlight the impact of the Africa College Foundation’s work. Guests will enjoy a three-course South African braai feast (with vegetarian and vegan options) with a South African wine tasting. The event will also feature a charity auction.

Tickets are available now, with proceeds directly funding the Education Town project.

