Romy Gill MBE honoured as Writer of the Year at the 2024 BIH Spotlight Awards

Decanter’s Annona Dodoo presented the award at a dazzling ceremony on 21 October at M Threadneedle Street, London.

Founded in 2022, the Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) Spotlight Awards recognises the accomplishments of black, Asian and ethnic minorities in the food, drink and hospitality industries.

Addressing the enormous crowd as the event kicked off, BIH founder Lorraine Copes highlighted how involvement in events such as this means that ‘we can all be agents of change, creating a fairer and more inclusive industry’.

Copes said: ‘The number of people in this room is a real positive sign of the direction that we’re motioning towards but we’ve still got a long way to go and I want to refocus everyone’s attention on that.’

With the venue packed to the rafters with glamorously-dressed attendees, the evening was full of energy and positivity – an inspirational celebration of accomplished individuals and businesses in the UK.

Celebrated chef Romy Gill MBE is internationally renowned for her writing and broadcasting, as well as her exceptional cooking at restaurant Romy’s Kitchen. She has charmed and inspired with her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, bringing vibrant flavours and stories to audiences around the world.

While not present at the ceremony to collect her award, Gill told Decanter that receiving the award was ‘an incredible honour that reflects my journey as a chef, which helped me shape as a writer’.

She said: ‘The stories I’ve been privileged to share are a testament to the power of authenticity, persistence, and the voices that need to be heard.’

Chef of the Year 2024

Mandy Yin, Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar and Nasi Economy Rice

Drinks Professional of the Year 2024

Paul Rutasikwa, Matugga Rum

Pastry Chef of the Year 2024

Darryl Collins, Hotel Endsleigh

Writer of the Year 2024

Romy Gill MBE, chef, food writer & author

Rising Star 2024

Davina Dhami, Leonardo Royal Hotel Birmingham

Head Office Impact 2024

Nikita Mathew, Burger & Lobster

Brand of the Year 2024

Chef Dom Taylor

Bar/Pub of the Year 2024

Eko Brewery and Tap Room, London

Caribbean Food 2024

Jamaya, Birmingham

African Food 2024

The Quirky Oven, Nigerian food delivery

South Asian Food 2024

Maasi’s, Cardiff

East & Southeast Asian Food 2024

Little Yellow Rice Co, Penanakan supper clubs & food events

Middle Eastern Food 2024

Bunhead Bakery, London

People’s Choice Person of the Year

Olawale Makinde, Leonardo Royal Hotel Birmingham

People’s Choice Restaurant of the Year

Akara, London

