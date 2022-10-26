David Jesudason wins Writer of the Year at the BIH Spotlight Awards

A big congratulations to David Jesudason, for being named Writer of the Year at the inaugural Be Inclusive Hospitality (BIH) Spotlight Awards.

Jesudason was recognised for the impact he has made as a freelance writer covering issues on race. As a director of the Beer Writers’ Guild, he is helping to open doors for writers from underrepresented groups within beer, pubs, and the wider British hospitality industry. Jesudason along with The British Guild of Beer Writers and Good Beer Hunting, introduced a beer writing Grant to highlight diversity in the British beer writing industry.

In his winner’s speech Jesudason paid a special tribute to BIH Founder Lorraine Copes for making all of this possible:

‘Lorraine is one of the most inspirational people you can meet and really does so much good work. I am just very honoured to have been nominated and to win is incredible.’

The night was packed full of glitz and glamour to kick off the first awards to celebrate diverse talent within the hospitality industry in the UK. The dress code on the invitation was ‘fabulous’ and the guests did not disappoint as they arrived at the awards ceremony, held at Percy’s Kensington and hosted by TV presenter, author and pastry chef, Ravneet Gill.

The BIH Spotlight Awards celebrated winners across 11 categories selected by industry leaders and peers from a shortlist of 44 finalists. There were also two People’s Choice Awards, chosen by the public.

‘We need more business leaders and successful entrepreneurs from Black, Asian and other minority backgrounds to serve as role models in order to encourage more young people from BAME communities to enter our industry. I think that Lorraine Cope’s excellent initiative in establishing the BIH Spotlight Awards will help do that,’ said Des Gunewardena, co-founder of D&D London.

‘When launching these awards, my mission was to shine a much-needed spotlight for our community and to celebrate the individual brilliance, dedication and passion that exists in our industry.’ Lorraine Copes Founder of BIH

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees.

Scroll to see a full list of the winners

Chef of the Year:

Babatunde Abifarin @babifarin Farin Road – Edinburgh

African Food:

Maria Bradford @shwenshwenbymaria Shwen Shwen – Events caterer – Kent

Caribbean Food :

Lara Luck, Food by Lara Luck @foodbylaraluck – food stylist and recipe developer – London

East and South East Asian Food:

John Li @dumplingshack The Dumpling Shack Group – London

South Asian Food:

Priya Deshingkar @priyadeshingkarfood Deccan Tiffin – Maharani Supper Club – Hove

Middle Eastern Food:

Ayesha Kalaji @glastoqueenofcups Queen of Cups – Gastro Pub – Glastonbury

Bar/Pub of the Year:

Lucy Do @thedodomicropub The Dodo Micropub – London

Drinks Professional of the Year:

Imie Augier @imieimez – Soda and Friends – London

Writer of the Year:

David Jesudason @davidjes601

Head Office Impact:

Tasneem Sharrem, Professional and Engagement officer – Fat Macy’s – London

Rising Star:

Reuben Nehikhare @reuben.nehi founder – The Parlor – London

PEOPLE’S CHOICE:

People’s Choice Person of the Year:

Henna Zinzuwadia @iceinhennessy, founder and director of Wine for AYỌ Collective – London

People’s Choice Restaurant of the Year:

Cue Point– London @cuepointldn

Related articles