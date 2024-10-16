Decanter Sponsors ‘Writer of the Year’ at the 2024 BIH Spotlight Awards

The BIH Spotlight Awards has become a pivotal platform for showcasing the contributions of individuals and businesses across the UK, promoting diversity and inclusion within the hospitality, food, and drink sectors. As part of our ongoing commitment to championing diversity, Decanter is honoured to be involved in recognising the exceptional work of writers whose talent and creativity bring new perspectives to these industries.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Monday 21 October at the award-winning M Threadneedle Street venue in London, where some of the most talented individuals from black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds within the hospitality industry will be celebrated for their outstanding achievements.

Our very own Julie Sheppard, Decanter’s Spirits and Regional Editor (Australia, New Zealand and South Africa), will join the esteemed judging panel for the second year. Julie’s extensive experience in wine writing and journalism makes her a valuable addition, ensuring that the finalists’ unique voices and contributions are evaluated with the insight they deserve.

As we approach the awards ceremony, we take a closer look at the finalists for the Writer of the Year category, all of whom have demonstrated exceptional creativity, authenticity, and dedication to their craft.

Meet the Finalists

Maria Bradford – Founder and Head Chef at Shwen Shwen

‘Being nominated for an award means so much to me because it represents years of hard work, passion, and dedication to my craft. It’s a validation of the effort I’ve put into sharing my Sierra Leonean heritage with the world through food. These nominations aren’t just about personal achievement; they symbolise the recognition of African cuisine on a global scale, which has always been a dream of mine. Each one feels like a celebration of my journey, the community that has supported me, and the vibrant culture I am proud to represent.’

A celebrated culinary talent, Bradford has transformed her passion for Sierra Leonean cuisine into a thriving business. Through her brand, Shwen Shwen, she introduces the world to the vibrant flavours of Sierra Leone with a unique Afro-fusion twist. Her cookbook, Sweet Salone, has brought global attention to her homeland’s food, and her work has been featured in major publications like The Guardian and BBC Good Food. Bradford’s nomination represents not only her personal achievements but also the growing recognition of African cuisine on a global stage.

Jonathan Nunn – Food and City Writer

‘It’s a strange moment right now for British restaurant writing – it’s a field that’s shrinking quickly and was already one of the least diverse genres of journalism in the country. So it means a lot to be nominated for my reviews, which have always tried to highlight the diversity of London’s restaurants as their strength, and celebrate the work of the people who keep the city fed.’ London-based writer Nunn is the founder and co-editor of Vittles, an online magazine that explores the connections between of food, culture, and community. He has been a prominent voice in restaurant criticism, using his platform to bring attention to the diversity of London’s dining scene. His writing challenges conventional narratives, and his nomination is a testament to his dedication to uplifting underrepresented voices in food journalism. Riaz Phillips – Writer and Cookbook Author ‘Thanks for the nomination! Not many organisations are as committed to championing people from under-represented backgrounds and cultures so it means a lot just to be in the conversation.’ Phillips is an author whose work is rooted in his Caribbean heritage. His books, including Belly Full,West Winds, and East Winds, celebrate Caribbean food culture while documenting the community’s rich history within the UK. Phillips’ not only shares recipes, but also tells the stories behind them, helping to preserve and showcase Caribbean traditions. His nomination highlights the importance of documenting and celebrating diverse culinary traditions. Romy Gill MBE – Chef, Writer, and Broadcaster

‘I’m really excited to be one of the finalists, and to be a finalist in two categories is a real honour. I’ve been in the industry a long time, so it means a lot to be recognised as part of these awards especially within the South Asian Food category. And what a fantastic group of finalists to be recognised alongside. These are inspiring awards which really showcase the diverse talent within the hospitality industry — it’s a privilege to be a part of it.’ Gill MBE is a celebrated chef known for her unique approach to Indian cuisine, blending traditional recipes with British ingredients. Known for her healthy, home-cooked style, Gill has not only run a successful restaurant Romy’s Kitchen, but also written acclaimed cookbooks, including Zaika and her latest release, Romy Gill’s India. Regularly contributing to publications like The Guardian and The Telegraph, Gill’s culinary storytelling has earned her a place as a finalist in both the Writer of the Year and South Asian Food categories. As we await the announcement of the winner on 21 October, Decanter is thrilled to continue supporting the BIH Spotlight Awards and its mission to champion inclusivity. Good luck to all the finalists, and we look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements.

Related articles