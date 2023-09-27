In a testament to our commitment to diversity and inclusion, we are proud to announce that for the second consecutive year, we will be sponsoring the prestigious ‘Writer of the Year’ category at the BIH Spotlight Awards. This event, now in its second year, symbolises a celebration of the exceptional achievements and contributions of individuals from black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds working in hospitality, food, and drink.

Last October, we were honoured to support this initiative and witness the extraordinary talent that emerged from within these communities. The response last year exceeded all expectations, and this year, in anticipation of an even larger turnout, the awards will be hosted at the illustrious and spacious M Threadneedle Street – an award-winning restaurant that perfectly embodies the grandeur of this celebration.

A notable addition is our very own commissioning editor, Julie Sheppard, who will serve as one of the judges on the panel.

Julie’s extensive experience and eye for exceptional writing make her an invaluable addition to the esteemed judging panel.

The ‘Writer of the Year’ award will celebrate journalists and writers who have the ability to captivate audience interests and ignite the imagination within the industry. The recipient of this award will be recognised for their creativity, authenticity, and their talent to breathe new life into the world of hospitality, food, and drink writing. The finalists for this category have displayed outstanding skill and creativity in their ability to capture the essence of the hospitality, food, and drink industries through their words.

We are excited to introduce you to the exceptional finalists who have been shortlisted for the ‘Writer of the Year’ category:

Writer of the Year – Sponsored by Decanter

Chetna Makan @chetnamakan : Born in Jabalpur, Central India. Award winning food writer and author of 7 cookbooks.

Jimi Famurewa @jimfamished : British- Nigerian author, broadcaster and freelance journalist. Chief restaurant critic for The Evening Standard. Guest judge on the BBC One series MasterChef and one of the lead judges on Channel 4’s The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver.

Gurdeep “Gurd” Loyal @gurd_loyal Award winning British- Indian food writer and monthly columnist at Olive Magazine.

Rashmi Narayan @rashnarayan_traveller: Freelance travel journalist and guidebook author specialising in history, food and drink.

Click here to the view finalists for all categories

The winners will be chosen by the panel and announced at a live ceremony on Monday 16th October 2023 at M Threadneedle Street, London.

Join us in celebrating these extraordinary talents and in championing diversity within the hospitality, food, and drink sectors. Together, we can continue to build a more inclusive future for all.

