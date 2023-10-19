Jimi Famurewa honoured as Writer of the Year at the 2023 Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards

The announcement was made during a glittering ceremony on Monday 16 October at the award-winning restaurant M Threadneedle Street. The event, which champions the accomplishments of black, Asian and ethnic minorities in the food, drink and hospitality industry, saw a remarkable gathering that exuded positive energy, elegance and excitement against the backdrop of the glamorous venue. With tickets sold out, the evening was a testament to the enthusiastic support in shining a spotlight on individuals and businesses from these communities.

Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, kicked off the celebrations by conveying her deep appreciation to those who contributed to making the event possible. This included the respected judging panel, sponsors and the hospitality community. ‘It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate and dedicated individuals, and I offer my hearty congratulations to all our deserving winners,’ she said. Attendees, in their finest black tie, cocktail dresses or cultural attire were treated to an evening of inspiring speeches and a strong sense of unity among industry professionals.

Famurewa’s outstanding contributions to the world of hospitality writing has earned him this prestigious recognition. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he took a moment to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of his fellow writers in the same category: Chetna Makan, Gurd Loyal and Rashmi Narayan. The significance of his win was elevated by the presence of his mother in the audience. In a touching moment, he shared: ‘My mum’s here, so that makes this even more amazing!’

It was an unforgettable night dedicated to honouring excellence. Congratulations to Famurewa, and all of the winners and nominees.

Scroll down to see all the winners

Chef of the Year – sponsored by caterer.com

Ahmed Abdalla, head chef, Legacy at the Grand, York

Pastry Chef of the Year

Ryan Panchoo, owner of Borough 22 Doughnuts, London

Drinks Professional of the Year – sponsored by Moët Hennessy UK

Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye, head sommelier at the NoMad Hotel, London

Caribbean Food

Liam Barker, chef and educator, London

African Food – sponsored by Pedros

The Flygerians, London

South Asian Food

Manju Patel, head chef at Manju’s, Brighton

East & Southeast Asian Food – sponsored by ESEA Eats

Amy Poon, founder of Poon’s London & Poon’s Wontoneria

Middle Eastern Food – sponsored by Persian Hospitality Network

Modern Persian Kitchen, Durham

Writer of the Year – sponsored by Decanter

Jimi Famurewa, journalist, author and food critic

Head Office Impact – sponsored by DesignMyNight

Olajide Alabi, equality, inclusion and wellbeing partner at Turtle Bay Hospitality

Bar or Pub of the Year – sponsored by Campari UK/WSET School London

The Village People, London

Brand of the Year – sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Crazy Gin

Rising Star – sponsored by Umbrella Training

Rahel Stephanie, chef and food writer

Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year – sponsored by Deliveroo

Sting Khumalo, director of human resources at the Biltmore Mayfair

Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by OpenTable

Akoko, London

