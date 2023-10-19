Jimi Famurewa honoured as Writer of the Year at the 2023 Be Inclusive Hospitality Spotlight Awards

The announcement was made during a glittering ceremony on Monday 16 October at the award-winning restaurant M Threadneedle Street. The event, which champions the accomplishments of black, Asian and ethnic minorities in the food, drink and hospitality industry, saw a remarkable gathering that exuded positive energy, elegance and excitement against the backdrop of the glamorous venue. With tickets sold out, the evening was a testament to the enthusiastic support in shining a spotlight on individuals and businesses from these communities.
Founder of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Lorraine Copes, kicked off the celebrations by conveying her deep appreciation to those who contributed to making the event possible. This included the respected judging panel, sponsors and the hospitality community. ‘It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many passionate and dedicated individuals, and I offer my hearty congratulations to all our deserving winners,’ she said. Attendees, in their finest black tie, cocktail dresses or cultural attire were treated to an evening of inspiring speeches and a strong sense of unity among industry professionals.
Famurewa’s outstanding contributions to the world of hospitality writing has earned him this prestigious recognition. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, he took a moment to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of his fellow writers in the same category: Chetna Makan, Gurd Loyal and Rashmi Narayan. The significance of his win was elevated by the presence of his mother in the audience. In a touching moment, he shared: ‘My mum’s here, so that makes this even more amazing!’
It was an unforgettable night dedicated to honouring excellence. Congratulations to Famurewa, and all of the winners and nominees.
Scroll down to see all the winners
Chef of the Year – sponsored by caterer.com
Ahmed Abdalla, head chef, Legacy at the Grand, York
Pastry Chef of the Year
Ryan Panchoo, owner of Borough 22 Doughnuts, London
Drinks Professional of the Year – sponsored by Moët Hennessy UK
Jeri Kimber-Ndiaye, head sommelier at the NoMad Hotel, London
Caribbean Food
Liam Barker, chef and educator, London
African Food – sponsored by Pedros
The Flygerians, London
South Asian Food
Manju Patel, head chef at Manju’s, Brighton
East & Southeast Asian Food – sponsored by ESEA Eats
Amy Poon, founder of Poon’s London & Poon’s Wontoneria
Middle Eastern Food – sponsored by Persian Hospitality Network
Modern Persian Kitchen, Durham
Writer of the Year – sponsored by Decanter
Jimi Famurewa, journalist, author and food critic
Head Office Impact – sponsored by DesignMyNight
Olajide Alabi, equality, inclusion and wellbeing partner at Turtle Bay Hospitality
Bar or Pub of the Year – sponsored by Campari UK/WSET School London
The Village People, London
Brand of the Year – sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Crazy Gin
Rising Star – sponsored by Umbrella Training
Rahel Stephanie, chef and food writer
Peoples’ Choice Person of the Year – sponsored by Deliveroo
Sting Khumalo, director of human resources at the Biltmore Mayfair
Peoples’ Choice Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by OpenTable
Akoko, London