Save the Date: Exclusive DFWE London ticket sale

Mark your calendars to secure tickets to this year's Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London.
Annona Dodoo Annona Dodoo

Exclusive offer just for you: On Tuesday, August 20, Premium subscribers, for 1 week only, can secure an all-day Grand Tasting ticket for just £99—saving you £16 off the regular price. Even better, the first 150 people to purchase the combined Grand Tasting and Cellar Collection ticket will receive a special goody bag, complete with a luxurious Riedel “Key to Wine” tasting set.

Credit: Ellen Richardson Photography

Join us for an unforgettable day as we bring together over 1,000 of the world’s finest wines and elite producers under one roof for the all day Grand Tasting. All Grand Tasting tickets include access to the Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ table where you can taste Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines from 2024. Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Cellar Collection Room, and discover rare vintages from 21 handpicked wineries. Elevate your experience with our masterclasses, featuring sensational wines from rare Champagne, Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, and Penfolds Icons.

Credit: Ellen Richardson Photography

As part of your premium experience, enjoy our specially curated goody bag which will also feature additional exclusive treats, including ethically sourced coffee from Change Please and luxurious chocolate from Firetree. This year’s event has been meticulously curated for true connoisseurs, and we’d be thrilled to have you join us. Mark your calendar, secure your tickets, and prepare to indulge in the ultimate wine experience.

Highlights of DFWE London 2023

