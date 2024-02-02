Decanter Fine Wine Encounter: A global line-up for 2024

In the world of wine, where elegance meets excellence we are thrilled to unveil the next chapter of the world-renowned Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) for 2024.

With the prestigious London event celebrating its 27th year and the incredible New York encounter entering its third, we are excited to welcome Singapore to this illustrious line-up.

The DFWE is a celebration of the craftsmanship, passion and artistry that goes into every bottle. Prepare to embark on a journey that will captivate your senses, as our grand tastings and masterclasses unfold in stunning venues across the three cities, with each becoming a stage for a delightful selection of flavours, featuring the finest wines meticulously curated from renowned producers around the globe.

Picture yourself tasting the world’s most iconic wines amidst the timeless elegance of The Landmark London. Elevate your senses on the 60th floor at Manhatta Restaurant, where the skyline of NYC becomes the backdrop for a day of dynamic flavours. Experience the debut of our Global Encounter in Singapore at the enchanting Shangri-La, where opulent surroundings set the stage for a truly engaging wine affair.

Global Fine Wine Encounters 2024

Kickstart the series with DFWE NYC, Saturday 8 June, Bay Room at Manhatta.

DFWE Singapore. The world-renowned Encounter will make its grand debut on Saturday 26 October, at the prestigious Shangri-La Hotel.

DFWE London: Saturday 16 November 2024, The Landmark London

We cordially invite you to be part of this Global Encounter, taste the finest wines and meet the experts behind the labels.

The DFWE 2024; where each moment promises to be exceptional and truly memorable.