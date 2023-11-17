{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTQxNzU4NTNmYzkwNzVlOTQzMGZhOWIwZTcyMWI2MTdiN2FlYTE1ZTA1YWI3NjAyZjIzMjc1OWMzMjM2NDM0Mw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2023

See photo highlights from Decanter's flagship fine wine tasting, which took place on Saturday 11 November 2023 at The Landmark Hotel, London.
Annona Dodoo Annona Dodoo

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London made a triumphant return on Saturday 11 November, once again captivating wine enthusiasts with an unparalleled tasting experience. From iconic producers to passionate wine aficionados, this milestone event encapsulated the essence of shared joy and a collective love for fine wines.

Join us in reliving the magic through captivating photo highlights that capture the spirit of our 26th London Encounter.

Special thanks to photographer Ellen Richardson and our dedicated team for bringing this extraordinary day to life.

Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel and Belu Water.

See photo highlights Encounter below.

This is an image 1 of 26

An astonishing 1200 plus guests gathered at the exquisite Landmark London Hotel for the 26th DFWE London 2023.

This is an image 2 of 26

Decanter Dream Team: Behind the Scenes Magic as we gear up for unforgettable Masterclasses.

This is an image 3 of 26

Sales and marketing director Vianney Gravereaux with Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, leading guests through and engaging masterclass featuring Ornellaia’s eponymous flagship wines.

This is an image 4 of 26

Stunning line-up: Guests were treated to vintages from one of the world’s most prestigious Italian wineries Ornellaia, in a sensational 90-minute masterclass.

This is an image 5 of 26

Guests tasted a stellar line-up of Ornellaia vintages spanning four decades.

This is an image 6 of 26

As part of the Discovery Tasting experience, PIWOSA guests enjoyed a 60-minute masterclass led by acclaimed winemaker Ken Forrester and Journey's End UK brand development manager, Tom Hanson Smith.

This is an image 7 of 26

Philippe Blanc, MD at Château Beychevelle meeting wine enthusiasts.

This is an image 8 of 26

The VIP Cellar Collection room is now open! The highly anticipated Cellar Collection room made its triumphant return to the DFWE London, this year we introduced a morning and afternoon session to ensure an optimal experience.

This is an image 9 of 26

Passports in hand, pages ready to be stamped! A close up look of the inside of the Cellar Collection passport.

This is an image 10 of 26

Jose Ramón Urtasun owner of Remírez de Ganuza, presenting the Revolution in Rioja Discovery Tasting.

This is an image 11 of 26

Wine Observation: Jose Ramón Urtasun, led a tasting of gems from the cellars of
Remírez de Ganuza, in the second Discovery Tasting of the day.

This is an image 12 of 26

Guests enjoyed tasting a stunning array of top 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards wines at the winners' table.

This is an image 13 of 26

The Decanter World Wine Award winners’ bar featured 56 top scoring wines from Gold to Best in show for guests to taste.

This is an image 14 of 26

The one and only Charles Curtis MW, who led the room through a selection of grand cru red and white wines of Corton Burgundy.

This is an image 15 of 26

Smiles all round! Guests had the chance to discover new producers and to meet their winemaking heroes.

This is an image 16 of 26

Discovering the magic of the Riedel Wine Glass Experience: Wine glasses designed to make the wine taste even better, a popular stand for our guests.

This is an image 17 of 26

Releasing the aromas! A masterclass attendee skilfully swirling their glass to capture aromas and flavours.

This is an image 18 of 26

More than 100 outstanding wineries presented their finest wines during the Grand Tasting, which was spread over three impressive rooms - the Grand Ballroom, the Marble Ballroom and the Empire Room, which hosted the VIP Cellar Collection.

This is an image 19 of 26

It was an honour to have Edouard Moueix, grandson of the legendary Jean-Pierre Moueix and General Manager of Vignobles host our last masterclass of the day, along side Georgie Hindle Premium Editor, Burgundy & Bordeaux Correspondent for Decanter,

This is an image 20 of 26

A glimpse into the meticulous organisation that ensures our masterclasses run seamlessly.

This is an image 21 of 26

Engaged masterclass attendees capturing tasting notes.

This is an image 22 of 26

The Olive Oil Merchant was a notable attraction and proved to be a hit among our guests.

This is an image 23 of 26

Award-winning head winemaker Sebastián Labbé, led guests through an exceptional tasting to discover more about the concept, development and characteristics of Casa Real.

This is an image 24 of 26

Laura Young of Saint Clair Family Estate, had a wonderfully busy day pouring wines to happy guests during the Grand Tasting.

This is an image 25 of 26

It was great to see Export Director Antoine Gimbert of Château Léoville Las Cases in London, who also graced us with his presence at our NYC event earlier this year.

This is an image 26 of 26

A view we will never grow tired of. The stunning Landmark London Hotel, providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience. Thank you all for making this another incredible event. See you next year!

