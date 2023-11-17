Photo Highlights: Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2023

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) London made a triumphant return on Saturday 11 November, once again captivating wine enthusiasts with an unparalleled tasting experience. From iconic producers to passionate wine aficionados, this milestone event encapsulated the essence of shared joy and a collective love for fine wines.
Join us in reliving the magic through captivating photo highlights that capture the spirit of our 26th London Encounter.
Special thanks to photographer Ellen Richardson and our dedicated team for bringing this extraordinary day to life.
Thanks also to our sponsors: Riedel and Belu Water.
See photo highlights Encounter below.
An astonishing 1200 plus guests gathered at the exquisite Landmark London Hotel for the 26th DFWE London 2023.
Decanter Dream Team: Behind the Scenes Magic as we gear up for unforgettable Masterclasses.
Sales and marketing director Vianney Gravereaux with Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, leading guests through and engaging masterclass featuring Ornellaia’s eponymous flagship wines.
Stunning line-up: Guests were treated to vintages from one of the world’s most prestigious Italian wineries Ornellaia, in a sensational 90-minute masterclass.
Guests tasted a stellar line-up of Ornellaia vintages spanning four decades.
As part of the Discovery Tasting experience, PIWOSA guests enjoyed a 60-minute masterclass led by acclaimed winemaker Ken Forrester and Journey's End UK brand development manager, Tom Hanson Smith.
Philippe Blanc, MD at Château Beychevelle meeting wine enthusiasts.
The VIP Cellar Collection room is now open! The highly anticipated Cellar Collection room made its triumphant return to the DFWE London, this year we introduced a morning and afternoon session to ensure an optimal experience.
Passports in hand, pages ready to be stamped! A close up look of the inside of the Cellar Collection passport.
Jose Ramón Urtasun owner of Remírez de Ganuza, presenting the Revolution in Rioja Discovery Tasting.
Wine Observation: Jose Ramón Urtasun, led a tasting of gems from the cellars of
Remírez de Ganuza, in the second Discovery Tasting of the day.
Guests enjoyed tasting a stunning array of top 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards wines at the winners' table.
The Decanter World Wine Award winners’ bar featured 56 top scoring wines from Gold to Best in show for guests to taste.
The one and only Charles Curtis MW, who led the room through a selection of grand cru red and white wines of Corton Burgundy.
Smiles all round! Guests had the chance to discover new producers and to meet their winemaking heroes.
Discovering the magic of the Riedel Wine Glass Experience: Wine glasses designed to make the wine taste even better, a popular stand for our guests.
Releasing the aromas! A masterclass attendee skilfully swirling their glass to capture aromas and flavours.
More than 100 outstanding wineries presented their finest wines during the Grand Tasting, which was spread over three impressive rooms - the Grand Ballroom, the Marble Ballroom and the Empire Room, which hosted the VIP Cellar Collection.
It was an honour to have Edouard Moueix, grandson of the legendary Jean-Pierre Moueix and General Manager of Vignobles host our last masterclass of the day, along side Georgie Hindle Premium Editor, Burgundy & Bordeaux Correspondent for Decanter,
A glimpse into the meticulous organisation that ensures our masterclasses run seamlessly.
Engaged masterclass attendees capturing tasting notes.
The Olive Oil Merchant was a notable attraction and proved to be a hit among our guests.
Award-winning head winemaker Sebastián Labbé, led guests through an exceptional tasting to discover more about the concept, development and characteristics of Casa Real.
Laura Young of Saint Clair Family Estate, had a wonderfully busy day pouring wines to happy guests during the Grand Tasting.
It was great to see Export Director Antoine Gimbert of Château Léoville Las Cases in London, who also graced us with his presence at our NYC event earlier this year.
A view we will never grow tired of. The stunning Landmark London Hotel, providing the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable experience. Thank you all for making this another incredible event. See you next year!