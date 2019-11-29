Police seize fake Penfolds wines in Cambodia – report

Fake bottles of Penfolds wine, as well as labels and also cardboard packaging using the well-known Australian wine’s logo, were seized in the raid by Cambodia’s anti-fraud squad, according to Australian Associated Press, which cited local newspaper Post News.

Labels seized include those marked as Penfolds ‘Bin 2’, ‘Bin 8’, ‘Bin 707’, ‘Bin 128’, ‘Bin 407’ and ‘Bin 389’, the Post News reported on 27 November.

It reported that police had found several thousand pieces of counterfeit material, especially counterfeit Penfolds labels and cardboard packaging.

Cambodia Police also seized suspected counterfeit spirits from the same store, located in Poipet, near to the Thai border.

The operation was led by Cambodia’s national anti-counterfeiting force, in co-ordination with local police.

Penfolds, which is owned by Treasury Wine Estates, has seen the popularity of its wines soar in Asia in the last few years.

Treasury reported in August 2019 that its net sales in Asia had risen by 37% in its last financial year, to A$748.9m. China drove the wine company’s growth in the region.

The genuine Bin 389 from Penfolds has become known as a ‘baby Grange’. It is matured in barrels that were used for the previous vintage of Grange itself, according to the company.

The real Bin 707 and Bin 128 refer to Cabernet Sauvignon and Coonawarra Shiraz respectively, with the 707 first produced in 1964.