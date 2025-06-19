First for UC Davis as student wines released for sale

For the first time in its history, UC Davis said it is releasing wines produced by students, teaching staff and other faculty members for public sale.

Its new nonprofit wine label, Hilgard631, has been more than 10 years in the making and follows a state law change in 2021.

This allows the prestigious department of viticulture and oenology to transfer up to 20,000 gallons of wine to a nonprofit body for sale.

Around 500 gallons, or nearly 1,900 litres, have been bottled for the debut UC Davis wines.

Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc wines, from the 2020 and 2024 vintages respectively, are among the first Hilgard631 releases, produced from grapes growing at the UC Davis Oakville Station.

They are the most expensive wines in the range for now, with the Cabernet priced at $125 and the Sauvignon Blanc at $50.

Other wines, ‘crafted, designed and bottled’ by students in the product development class, known as VEN 127L, will also be for sale.

These student-made wines listed on the Hilgard631 website range from two Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon bottlings ($40) to those produced in Yolo County, including Petite Sirah ($40), plus Albariño, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc ($30).

Money from sales will support student scholarships, said UC Davis. Before the law change, wine made by students had to be discarded.

‘These wines represent our students, their knowledge, creativity and learning,’ said Ben Montpetit, chair of the Department of Viticulture and Enology. ‘From vine to bottle, our students are involved in every step.’

In VEN 127L, student winemakers work in groups to develop a red and white wine, with guidance from a professional consultant.

‘The students get to connect everything that they learn — all the chemistry, regulations, marketing and blending,’ said Leticia Chacón-Rodríguez, the winemaker and winery manager.

Students also design their own labels. Master’s student Bainian Chen designed the Oakville Station wine labels, featuring familiar campus landmarks.

‘I usually love my pictures to be very colourful, full of imagination,’ said Chen. ‘I wanted to leave something for the viticulture and oenology department.’

Hilgard631 is a reference to pioneering soil scientist Dr Eugene Hilgard, who was the first director of the University Agriculture Experiment Station, and the address of the UC Davis LEED Platinum Teaching and Research winery on Hilgard lane.

Related articles