Torti Wine launched the Hello Kitty range in 2009, and the wines have been sold at specialist UK retailers for several years.

However, they will now be stripped from shelves following a crackdown from The Portman Group, a regulator funded by the drinks industry.

The watchdog received the following complaint from a shopper: ‘Astonished to see alcohol sold under a children’s toy brand. How can that possibly be legal?’

After mounting an investigation, the Portman Group decided that the Hello Kitty wines were likely to ‘have a particular appeal to under-18s’.

Torti Wine, a producer based in Lombardy, disagreed with the ruling. The company argued that Hello Kitty is not a children’s toy brand, but rather ‘a brand popular with all ages particularly mothers, grandmothers and older celebrities including Kim Kardashian’.

That response is unlikely to win Tenimenti Castelrotto many friends in the Kardashian house, and it also received short shrift from the Portman Group.

The regulator’s independent complaints panel noted that the Hello Kitty TV show and video game are aimed at children aged three and above.

The panel also determined that Hello Kitty is predominantly marketed to children in the UK, and it noted that the wines featured a cute cartoon kitten on the label. Ultimately, the wines were found to be in breach of the Portman Group Code rule 3.2(h).

Panel chair Rachel Childs said: ‘In this case, it was clear from the producer’s response that it hadn’t intended to market the Hello Kitty wine to children and as an overseas producer they were unaware of the self-regulatory system we have in place in the UK to enforce responsible marketing and protect consumers, particularly those under-18.

‘It’s a timely reminder that the Portman Group’s Code of Practice applies to all alcohol marketed in the UK, and not just that of UK producers. A children’s cartoon themed wine is wholly unacceptable.’

Torti Wine agreed to stop selling the Hello Kitty wines in the UK. However, the producer added in a statement: ‘Hello Kitty wines are for adult consumption and sold only in places that own an alcohol licence. This is to protect and correctly sell the Hello Kitty wines in places where minors don’t have access.’

The Portman Group has clamped down on many outrageous drinks over the years, including vodka in a bottle designed to resemble a machine gun, cider brands Unshaven Maiden and Suicyder, Ménage à Trois Midnight wine, an alcohol energy drink called Crunk Juice, an premixed drink called Shag and a blend of gin and collagen marketed as an ‘elixir of youth’.

Related articles