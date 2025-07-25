Ireland delays ‘landmark’ health warnings on alcohol

It emerged this week that Ireland’s government will delay new alcohol health warnings on drinks until 2028, prompting relief in Europe’s wine trade and frustration for public health campaigners.

Warnings were originally set to be introduced from May 2026, and Irish media reports suggested economic considerations may have played a role in ministers’ decision to extend the timeline.

A delay presents an opportunity for a rethink, according to European wine trade body the Comité Européen des Entreprises Vins (CEEV). It previously argued the policy contravened European Union single market rules, as well as being disproportionate and unjustified.

CEEV president Marzia Varvaglione said the deferral was ‘undeniably good news for wine companies’, and would have brought significant extra costs for the trade, particularly small and medium-sized producers.

‘Something was wrong with the Irish measure from the beginning,’ added CEEV secretary general, Ignacio Sánchez Recarte. ‘This pause shall be more than just a delay, it is a much-needed chance to rethink how we ensure consumers are well-informed, while also safeguarding the legal and economic coherence of the European market.’

However, charity Alcohol Action Ireland said it was disappointed with the delay and that people were being denied their right to information. It warned of ‘real-life consequences’ and has criticised industry lobbying tactics.

Its chairperson, professor Frank Murray, wrote in the Lancet journal earlier this year that Ireland’s ‘landmark move’ would make it the world’s first country ‘to require comprehensive health warnings on alcohol products and second to mandate cancer warnings (following South Korea)’.

Despite opposition from several EU member states, the European Commission said in 2023 that it hadn’t raised any objections to the Irish government’s proposals.

Debate about the health warnings on wine and other drinks is likely to remain in the spotlight.

In the UK, ministers announced recently that a 10-year health plan for England would look at alcohol labelling – amid reports that cancer warnings were under consideration.

Warning labels of this type have already received backing from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in February 2025: ‘Clear and prominent health warning labels on alcohol, which include a specific cancer warning are a cornerstone of the right to health, because they empower individuals with vital information to make informed choices about the harm alcoholic products can cause.’

