Krug and composer Max Richter pay musical tribute to Champagne’s superb 2008 vintage

Krug cellar master Julie Cavil has worked with highly regarded composer, pianist and producer Max Richter to develop a Champagne and music ensemble entitled ‘Every Note Counts’.

It’s the latest chapter in Krug’s tradition of interpreting the character of Champagne cuvées through music, in collaboration with renowned artists.

Richter, known for blending traditional orchestrations with modern electronic elements, worked with Cavil to compose individual pieces of music inspired by three Krug Champagnes from the celebrated 2008 vintage.

Each composition is intended to accompany its corresponding cuvée, as well as reflect its character, the Champagne house said.

‘Clarity’ is a soloist piece composed around Krug, Clos d’Ambonnay 2008, which is created from a 0.68-hectare walled plot of Pinot Noir.

‘Ensemble’ is chamber composition created around Krug 2008, ‘evoking the ideal circumstances of the year,’ Krug said.

Meanwhile, ‘Sinfonia’ has been inspired by Krug Grande Cuvée 164ème edition. This Grande Cuvée is created around the 2008 vintage, but is assembled from 127 wines spanning 11 different years back to 1990.

‘These musical pieces recompose the singularity of the 2008 harvest,’ said Krug.

It said the three Champagne cuvées would be presented together under the name, ‘Krug from Soloist to Orchestra in 2008 (Act 2)’, with 200 cases produced.

It added the pieces of music will be released in February 2026, alongside a documentary following Krug and Richter’s collaboration, from Reims to a recording studio in Oxfordshire.

There is a long tradition of comparing Champagne to the composition of classical music at Krug, which was founded in 1843.

Olivier Krug, sixth-generation family member of house, which is today owned by LVMH, previously told Decanter, ‘My great-grandfather had a salon de musique in the 1920s and 1930s.

‘When I joined [the business], my dad explained Krug to me using musical analogies. He said his role was the conductor.’

Beyond the concept of translating specific cuvées or growing seasons through sound, there has been research into how music may influence the taste and enjoyment of wine.

Susan Lin MW recently wrote about her work exploring music’s potential to enhance the sensory experience of tasting wine.

