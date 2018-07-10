Krug recruits Jools Holland for luxury train ride at £450 a ticket

Champagne house Krug has launched ‘tracks on tracks’, a luxury train journey serving Krug alongside food from chef Luke Robinson and with musical performances curated by Jools Holland.



Champagne Krug launches train and music experience for £450 a ticket

The train will depart from London Victoria on Friday 31 August and make three stops at private platforms, for a series of exclusive musical performances, conducted by Jools Holland.

‘We are thrilled to be collaborating with Jools Holland OBE for this year’s Krug Encounters,’ said Olivier Krug.

‘His role of ‘conductor’ will bring his musical expertise and gravitas to the forefront of this unforgettable train journey.’

Passengers will enjoy food from Luke Robinson, head chef at Evelyn’s Table in London.

‘I want to create delicious dishes based on my culinary heritage and craft that complement Krug,’ said Robinson.

Dishes will be paired with 166ème Édition of Krug Grande Cuvée, Krug Rosé and Krug 2004.

Krug Encounters

Tracks on Tracks is the latest in the series of ‘Krug Encounters’.

Last summer, the Champagne house ran a luxury festival in Hampshire called ‘Into the wild’, and ‘Krug Island’ in 2016 at Osea island.

The Krug Encounters aim to bring together Krug Champagne, music and food.

Tickets for Tracks on Tracks are £450 each, or £800 for a pair., including all food, drink and return travel to London.