Loch Lomond Group purchases The New York Distilling Company

The New York Distilling Company (NYDC) is located in the heart of Brooklyn, between the indie boutiques of Williamsburg and the brownstone apartments of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

It’s a world away from Loch Lomond Distillery, which produces award-winning Scotch whisky amid a vast expanse of lakes and mountains in West Dunbartonshire.

However, Loch Lomond Group has been quietly expanding its empire in recent years. The firm bolstered its portfolio by purchasing Champagne Piaff in 2021, and it also owns Glen’s Vodka, one of the largest retail spirits brands in the UK.

The NYDC range will join a broad portfolio of whiskies within the group, including single malts from Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia and Littlemill.

Colin Matthews, founder and CEO of Loch Lomond Group, said: ‘This acquisition represents another milestone in the continued growth of the Loch Lomond Group.

‘We look forward to working closely with the talented and ambitious team at NYDC to invest in both the facilities and products, while supercharging its growth both domestically in the US and around the world through the existing Loch Lomond Group distribution network as well as providing our help and expertise in the continued creation of fabulous flavours.’

The Scotch whisky industry has been caught in the crossfires of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff war. The industry lost £600m in sales during an 18-month period when Trump last imposed tariffs in 2019-20, according to the Scotch Whisky Association.

As such, it makes strategic sense for Loch Lomond Group to purchase an American whiskey producer.

The acquisition includes the 3,000 sq ft. urban distillery and visitor centre, plus NYDC’s full suite of brands. The flagship brand is Jaywalk Rye, but the company also produces Mister Katz’s Rock & Rye, Dorothy Parker gin and Perry Tot’s Navy strength gin.

‘We are excited to work with Colin and the Loch Lomond Group team to help us further grow our fantastic brands around the world,’ said NYDC co-founders Allen Katz and Tom Potter.

