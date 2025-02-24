First new Masters of Wine in 2025 announced

Four new Masters of Wine (MW) have been announced in February 2025, including Amanda Barnes, a leading expert in South American wines who is also Regional Chair for Chile at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Barnes is joined by Singapore-based Jit Hang Jackie Ang, UK-based Sarah Benson and Belgium-based Kathleen Van den Berghe, said the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW).

They are the first new MWs announced so far this year, bringing global membership of this exclusive club to 425, said the IMW.

Its examination process is notoriously strict and consists of three parts: theory and practical assessments, followed by a research paper on a topic of the candidate’s choice.

Roderick Smith MW, chair of IMW, congratulated the four new MWs. ‘This is a herculean achievement and marks the most significant milestone on anyone’s career in wine.’

Executive director Julian Gore-Booth added, ‘We look forward to their contributions to the Institute and to the global wine community as Masters of Wine.’

More about the four new MWs

Amanda Barnes MW has been based in Mendoza since 2009. Alongside writing regularly for Decanter and her role at DWWA, she is author of The South America Wine Guide: The Definitive Guide to Wine in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Bolivia & Peru.

Her research paper was: ‘The future of South American Criolla — poised for revival, or demise to the point of no return?’

Jit Hang Jackie Ang MW holds a DPhil in Medical Sciences from the University of Oxford and a MA in Pharmacology from the University of Cambridge, said the IMW. He is director of Cherwell Wine and Spirits in Singapore, where he also heads the High Throughput Screening group at the Experimental Drug Development Centre.

His research paper was: ‘Are Universal Glasses Truly Universal? — An investigation on whether glassware shape affects perceptions of red and white table wines made from international varieties.’

Sarah Benson MW transitioned from a career in translation to wine, and has extensive experience in wine buying and marketing across large and small retailers. She currently buys wine for the Co-op, sourcing and blending wines from France, Spain, South America and Greece, and has supported wineries in obtaining Fair Trade certification.

Her research paper was: ‘An analysis of the cultural perception and interpretation of wine through the work of four Baroque artists’.

Kathleen Van den Berghe MW was born into a family of wine enthusiasts. She was a construction engineer and also worked at McKinsey & Co before becoming a wine entrepreneur. She acquired and revitalised two Loire Valley estates – Château de Minière in Bourgueil (2010) and Château de Suronde in Quarts de Chaume Grand Cru (2016) – producing organic and biodynamic wines, and developing tourism.

Her research paper was: ‘A comparative analysis of different techniques to reduce haloanisoles in contaminated wine.’

