Meet the judges: Q&A with Matthew Stubbs MW

Matthew Stubbs MW achieved the Master of Wine title in 1996, earning the Bollinger Medal for the best tasting paper. Since then, his contributions to the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has been invaluable, serving as a practical examiner, seminar lecturer, and currently as the practical Chair for the IMW Education Committee.

With over 30 years of experience in the wine industry, Stubbs has worked across diverse areas, including importing, distributing and retail. He founded Vinécole, a wine education company operating in both the UK and France, that offers significant certification programmes and inspires individuals worldwide.

Stubbs is also an active writer and has contributed to esteemed publications such as the Oxford Companion to Wine and the World Atlas of Wine.

We are delighted to welcome Stubbs as the new joint Regional Chair for Bordeaux (alongside Alun Griffiths MW) at Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025. Ahead of judging this May – and with entries open now until 18 March – we get to know more about Stubbs, his wine journey and his recommendations about regions and grape varieties to explore.

Tell us about yourself. What does a typical day look like?

I have been in the wine industry for 38 years, worked in many areas of the trade from importing wine to running a large supermarket wine department. I now work 100% in wine education with a wine school in France and a wine education business based from the UK. I don’t really have a typical day but my life revolves around a combination of online and face to face courses, tutorials and seminars which take me all over the world.

What sparked your interest in wine?

My late father-in-law who was the Financial Director of a wine company.When I first met my wife and went to her house her father was always opening wine. I was always curious and asking him questions even though I didn’t know anything about wine at the time. One day, he poured a carefully decanted wine in my glass and I was immediately blown away by the fabulous flavours. I could sense there was something special about it. The wine turned out to be Château Gruaud Larose 1982. That was it, I was hooked.

What is the most valuable lesson you’ve learned in the wine industry so far?

That you never stop learning. We think we know a lot but in reality there is always still so much more to discover.

Which wine producing region or varieties would you encourage people to explore more of?

South West France. 130 different grape varieties in one region, not to mention exciting names such as Pacherenc du Vic-Bilh or Irouléguy. A real symphonic array of quirky varieties. Petit Manseng, Ondenc, Fer Servadou, Prunelard, Tannat, Abouriou. The list goes on.

What do you find exciting in the wine world right now?

That there is still a desire for people to enter the wine world, bring their own ideas and approaches and make it an even better place. Look at the dynamic wine scene in Germany or equally the speed of change in Argentina and South Africa. It may be a challenging environment for the category at the moment but I am very optimistic about the future of wine.

What are your favourite Bordeaux vintages and why?

Obviously 1982 is right up there as it was responsible for starting my love of wine and my career in the wine trade. More affordable is 1996, although not one of the top vintages but I love the classic style, and the Left Bank wines in particular have held up very well. 2009 for the opulence and great approachability now. 2019 is obviously looking fantastic and I wish I had bought more.

What’s an interesting fact about wines from Bordeaux?

That it is a wine region that lies on the magic 45th Parallel along with Willamette Valley, Northern Rhône and Piemonte.

What advice do you have for DWWA entrants that don’t win a medal?

Find out why and try again.

