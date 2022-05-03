DWWA judge profile: Matthew Stubbs MW

Matthew Stubbs MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Matthew Stubbs MW

Matthew Stubbs MW began his career in the UK wine trade in 1987 after graduating with a language and business degree. He has worked in all aspects of the business from sales, marketing and brand management to buying, sourcing and retail development.

He spent 14 years with Seagram, one of the world’s largest drinks companies, followed by three years as director of wine at UK supermarket Safeway. In 2004, he moved to the South of France to set up own consultancy and training company. Finally in July 2008, he opened Vinécole, a wine school based at Domaine Gayda in the Languedoc.

He qualified as an MW in 1996.

Stubbs judges at wine competitions and was first a DWWA judge in 2004.