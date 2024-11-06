DWWA 2025 entries are open: Where excellence meets opportunity

Entering its 22nd year, Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) remains the world’s largest and most influential wine competition, consistently delivering significant return on investment for its entrants—whether through boosted brand recognition, increased sales or expanded distribution in new markets.

DWWA’s unmatched reputation is built on its rigorous judging process, overseen by world-class experts whose evaluations uphold the competition’s credibility and global recognition.

Quality recognition is just the start

For producers, a DWWA medal is more than a mark of quality—it’s a hallmark of excellence earned through a stringent evaluation that distinguishes only the finest wines.

Less than 5% of entries achieve the coveted Gold, Platinum or Best in Show accolades, while Silver and Bronze medals are awarded with equally scrupulous care. This means that a DWWA medal, at any level, sets a global benchmark for quality and distinction.

For trade professionals and wine enthusiasts alike, DWWA’s results serve as a comprehensive buying guide to the world’s finest wines.

Entering is the first step toward placing your wine in this celebrated spotlight.

The global wine authorities defining excellence

The total DWWA judging cohort involves 243 judges from 33 countries, including 61 Masters of Wine and 20 Master Sommeliers. With deep-rooted expertise in wine buying, journalism and hospitality, among other industry sectors, our judges understand both wine quality and evolving consumer preferences.

‘We’re immensely proud of our judging pool: a little United Nations of wine,’ said DWWA Co-Chair Andrew Jefford. ‘If DWWA is the largest wine competition in the world (as it has been since at least 2013), those judges are a key reason.’

The 2025 competition will see the return of our five Co-Chairs—Sarah Jane Evans MW, Michael Hill Smith AM MW, Andrew Jefford, Ronan Sayburn MS, and Beth Willard—who lead panels, ensure judging consistency and personally oversee the selection of Best in Show and Top Value Gold winners.

Regional expertise and consistency

With 40 dedicated Regional Chairs, DWWA maintains a rigorous and consistent judging approach across all wine regions. New Regional Chairs for 2025 include:

The competition’s senior judges and judges are selected for their outstanding industry expertise. Nearly half of the 200-plus judges travel from aboard to lend their specialised knowledge and discerning palates, ensuring a diverse and objective assessment of each wine.

New for 2025

Entering wines in DWWA is a simple five-minute process, but shipping samples to the UK can be a challenge. For 2025, DWWA has enhanced its sample logistics to simplify the process for entrants. With improved consolidated shipping options, including a new depot in Oregon, USA, and expanded sample drop-off points at leading trade fairs, including new collection hubs at Barcelona Wine Week and Wine Vision by Open Balkan, and returning options at Wine Paris & Vinexposium Paris and ProWein. Submitting your wines has never been more convenient.

Reflecting current market conditions, the competition has also updated its unique price categorisation to better align with global price fluctuations. New retail price bands for 2025 are:

Price Band A: Up to £14.99 (Value)

Price Band B: £15 to £49.99

Price Band C: £50 and above

Additionally, DWWA continues to expand eligibility for alternative packaging and large formats. Sparkling wines, including those from Franciacorta, Alta Langa, Cap Classique, Cava and beyond, are now welcome in magnums, a category first introduced to Champagne in 2023.

With these refinements, DWWA 2025 makes it even easier for producers to enter their wines and gain recognition among the world’s finest.

Why enter DWWA? Find out more in our entry pack

Key dates for DWWA 2025

28 February 2025

Consolidated shipping delivery deadline

18 March 2025

Entry, payment and direct delivery deadline

6-17 May 2025

DWWA 2025 judging

18 June 2025

DWWA 2025 results announced on Decanter.com

See all deadlines and prices here

