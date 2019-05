Alun Griffiths MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Alun Griffiths MW

Alun Griffiths MW is International Director for Vats Liquor Company Ltd., Beijing, a major distributor of luxury spirits. In 2013, he was drawn in to develop their wine offering and help them become a major wine merchant in China.

Having over 35 years of experience in the British wine trade, he previously worked at Berry Bros & Rudd as Wine Buying Director for a number of years.