Wine Vision by Open Balkan 2024: Confluence of Tastes

Today, it is no surprise that Wine Vision by Open Balkan, the leading wine event in southeastern Europe, is one of the continent’s largest wine fairs. However, few anticipated such rapid growth to occur as early as 2023, during what was only the second year of the event. Born from regional cooperation among the Open Balkan countries – Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia – Wine Vision by Open Balkan 2023 attracted over 600 exhibitors of wine, brandy and food from the Balkans and beyond, including some of the most renowned Old World and New World regions.

In a few short years, Wine Vision has cemented the reputation of the Balkans as an exciting yet underexplored wine region on the European and global stage, showcasing its captivating diversity of terroirs, from the Mediterranean to Central Europe. It has also highlighted the innovative, modern wine styles to be found in the Balkans, some derived from well-known international varieties, others from fascinating indigenous grapes that are well worth seeking out.

Wine Vision has proven that some of Europe’s finest and most intriguing wines are crafted in its southeastern corner. At the same time, the Wine Vision fair serves as a vibrant meeting point for the diverse wine cultures of the Old and New World, and clearly shows that not only are the Balkan countries exceptional wine producers – their thriving wine culture makes them also exciting markets for the international wine trade.

As wine lovers have come to expect, this year’s Wine Vision fair will offer guests an engaging program of masterclasses and workshops led by some of the world’s foremost wine experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with traders, Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, industry journalists and wine enthusiasts from around the world, all while discovering a whole new wine landscape.

But it’s not just the fair itself: during Wine Vision, the whole of Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, transforms into a dynamic hub for traders, winemakers, journalists and experts from around the globe, with over 3,000 B2B meetings conducted last year alone.

Wine Vision by Open Balkan will also host a variety of accompanying events, including Food Vision, which features top chefs and culinary artisans keeping authentic food traditions alive. Meanwhile, the Open Balkan Wine Trophy, the large regional wine competition, will see wines from Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia tasted and scored by esteemed international wine judges, guaranteeing due recognition for the area’s finest wines.

In this, the fair’s third year, Wine Vision has taken as its theme ‘Confluence of Tastes.’ Hosting an even richer array of exhibitors, informative presentations and expert masterclasses, nine exhibition halls will be filled with stands to explore. Just as Belgrade, the city that hosts the event, lies at the confluence of two rivers, the three countries that make up Open Balkan – Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia – sit at the confluence of evolving wine currents.

Here, characterful indigenous varieties share the stage with famed international grapes. The climate, traditions and winemaking heritage of Central Europe blend with those of the Mediterranean. The pride these countries take in their own wines is mirrored by their enthusiasm for the produce of wine regions the world over. Meanwhile, Belgrade – a city renowned for its vibrant nightlife – offers guests a rich array of restaurants, bars, culture and entertainment.

As we celebrate these mingling currents, the confluence of tastes continues to be a rewarding exchange for us all.

For more information about this year’s fair, on November 22-24, visit www.fair.openbalkan.com

Discover more about Wine Vision by Open Balkan

Connect on

Facebook | Instagram

Read more about the wines of the Balkans [link to landing page here]