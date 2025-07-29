Obituary: Laurent Chaniac

Gone too soon but not without a fight, Laurent Chaniac (18 June 1970 – 7 July 2025), has left a gaping hole in our industry. Loved the world over by many hospitality peers, wine industry professionals and guests, as a husband and father and as a friend. A calm and determined man, Laurent remained optimistic and stoic till the end.

A kind man with a warm smile and a charming sense of humour, Laurent contributed greatly to the art of hospitality service and sommellerie. As a wine consultant in London, Laurent become very popular at offering ultimate wine and food experiences, with a particular focus on cuisine where spices were the drive.

His love for hospitality teamwork, for wine and winemakers was infectious. The ever-professional sommelier wine buyer, Laurent guaranteed respect, courtesy and honesty to all he crossed paths with, never patronising nor intimidating, he simply found ways to work harmoniously for the greater good with ease.

Laurent worked as general manager for some of London’s finest dining establishments for over 25 years, including L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, The Square, Harrods, The Stafford Hotel and later for The Cinnamon Club and The Cinnamon Kitchen.

With expertise, Laurent pioneered an unprecedented taste revolution through matching wines to high-end Indian cuisine. Constantly researching and exploring how to create new wine-and-food experiences, matching spices, regional flavours, contemporary cuisine, and wines through contrast, harmony and natural perspectives.

Results of Laurent’s contribution to the renovation of the London Cinnamon Club wine lists were well noted, where he worked alongside chef Vivek Singh, one of the first chefs to put Indian fine dining on the map, designing ad-hoc dishes matched to specific wines in order for the wine to become the seasoning element of the food.

Laurent’s knowledge of wine spanned worldwide from classics regions to the lesser known, including countries such as Georgia, Croatia and Luxembourg. As well as understanding conventional styles, Laurent appreciated wines with a natural character, as he developed a deep knowledge and understanding of organic and biodynamic principles and methods.

In 2017, Wine List Confidential magazine placed Chaniac’s wine list for Cinnamon Club at number 6, in a list of 350 top London restaurants. A longstanding wine judge at DWWA since 2006, Laurent was also a sake sommelier.

On 10 July in the Chiesa di San Francesco d’Assisi all’Immacolata in Noto, Sicily, Laurent was remembered as loved ones gathered and surrounded him with love and respect as he was finally laid to rest. He is survived by his loving wife and young daughter.

From the outpouring of comments on social media and conversations had with many of Laurent’s peers and close friends since, he is no doubt greatly missed and will be long remembered.

The hospitality and wine industry extends its deepest of sincere condolences to Laurent’s family and friends. Thank you for being you Laurent. The gift of your light, your warmth, your sincerity, your humility and the kind experiences which you brought so many we’ll never forget.

