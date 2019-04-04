DWWA judge profile: Laurent Chaniac

Laurent Chaniac is a judge at the at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Laurent Chaniac

Wine consultant in London, Laurent Chaniac has become very popular offering the ultimate wine and food experience, with a particular focus on cuisine where spices are the drive. With his expertise, Chaniac has created an unprecedented taste revolution through matching wines to high end Indian cuisine.

Results of his contribution to the renovation of the London Cinnamon Club wine lists have been listing high-end wines that used to be the territory of classic European cuisine, which can work and sell within the spice world. Wine List Confidential Magazine has rated Chaniac’s 2017 wine list for Cinnamon Club, no 6 over a list of 350 top London restaurants.

Chaniac is constantly researching and exploring on how to create new wine-and-food experiences for very aware high-end clientele, where he develops matching spices, regional flavours, contemporary cuisine, and wines through contrast, harmony and natural perspectives.

Also Chaniac works alongside the Chef to design ad-hoc dishes to be matched with specific wines in order for the wine to become the seasoning element of the food.

As well as understanding conventional wines he appreciates wines with a natural character, as he has developed a deep knowledge of organic and biodynamic productions. Chaniac is also a sake sommelier.

Laurent has previously worked as general manager with some of London’s finest dining experiences for over 20 years, including L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, part of the group holding 25 Michelin stars, The Square, Harrods, The Stafford Hotel, The Cinnamon Club and The Cinnamon Kitchen.

Laurent Chaniac was first a DWWA judge in 2006.