Oregon wine country hit by immigration raids

Oregon wine country has been among areas recently targeted by agents working for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Willamette Valley Wineries Association said the local wine community had been shaken by two recent ‘enforcement actions’.

It didn’t name any individuals, although local vineyard expert Moises Sotelo was detained by ICE agents in Newberg while on his way to work on 12 June, according to his family.

‘His sudden detention has left his family emotionally devastated and facing immediate legal battles,’ said a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with legal expenses and which had raised more than $136,000 by Tuesday 24 June.

Sotelo was being held in Tacoma, Washington State, although he had briefly been moved to Arizona before being returned north, said an update on 20 June.

A respected figure in the industry, Sotelo received a Vineyard Excellence Award in 2020 from the Oregon Wine Board. Last year, he created a new business, Novo Start Vineyard Service.

Local news outlets quoted ICE as saying Sotelo entered the US illegally in 2006 and had a conviction for ‘driving under the influence’ (DUI) in Newberg.

Yet, it was also reported that no conviction record could be found. Plus, the Novo Start Vineyard Service website states Sotelo has been in the US since 1994.

Speaking to KGW News, Sotelo’s daughter, Alondra Sotelo-Garcia, said she visited her father in a detention centre, where he was ‘in chains at his feet’. The channel also reported that Sotelo had begun a citizenship process under the Biden administration.

News of his detention comes amid broader concerns around ICE targeting farm workers across the US, including vineyard and winery staff.

Morgen McLaughlin, executive director of the Willamette Valley Wineries Association (WVWA), said, ‘The Oregon wine industry is a community—one built on trust, care, and the hands-on dedication of vineyard stewards and winery team members, many of whom are immigrants or part of immigrant families. These individuals are not just essential to the success of our region; they are woven into the fabric of who we are.’

McLaughlin added, ‘In recent weeks, our community has been deeply shaken by two immigration enforcement actions. Our hearts are with them, and we are committed to supporting their well-being and safety.

‘We are working closely with trusted partners—including the Willamette Valley Wine Foundation, Oregon Wine Board, and Oregon Winegrowers Association—to provide immediate and long-term support.’

WVWA is coordinating with local advocacy groups to help ensure access to legal resources and accurate information, and industry leaders are talking to government officials to advocate for ‘the dignity and rights of those who make Oregon wine possible’, said McLaughlin.

