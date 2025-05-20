Willamette Valley Wine Auction raises over $600,000

While wine writers – yours truly included – have yet to give the final verdict on the 2023 vintage, auction attendees found plenty to be excited about at the live and silent auctions held on 14-15 May, co-hosted by Zachy’s.

One of the seminars hosted on day one, which I moderated, presented some of the Willamette Valley‘s top names in winemaking. Celebrated Chardonnay producer Ken Pahlow of Walter Scott and Antica Terra’s Maggie Harrison, as well as Adelsheim’s Gina Hennen and Daniel Estrin of Cristom, described the growing season and the resulting wines bidders would taste and vie for over the two days.

The new two-day format included consumers by invite, as well as industry buyers. Sparkling wines and single-case bidding increments were also introduced. This year’s event raised an impressive $614,115 through sponsorship, ticket sales and lot sales to support the Willamette Valley Wineries Association’s marketing, branding and education initiatives.

The top lot, which sold for $30,000, was also the final of the two-day affair: Lot #32 from Alexana Winery. Tresider Burns crafted the special, auction-only Pinot Noir from the Alexana Dundee Hills estate.

Included for the winner was ‘The Ultimate Revana Blending Table Experience’. The top bidder would join owner Dr Madaiah Revana and winemakers at both the Willamette Valley’s Alexana Estate and Revana Estate in the Napa Valley at the blending table to create rare bottlings of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon, including dinners and a deep dive into Dr Revana’s considerable personal cellar.

Other highlights and top-selling lots included:

Lot #24: 2023 Antica Terra Alder Creek Pinot Noir – selling for $25,000

Lot #18 2023 Bethel Heights Kaleidoscope Chardonnay – which went for $18,000

And from the Online Auction: It Takes A Valley – $10,000. This was a package for four offering rare, behind-the-scenes access to Willamette Valley wine country including vineyard stays, private tastings and immersive winemaker experiences.

The 2023 vintage, marked by a cool start and a relatively rapid and steady growing season, saw healthy yields and moderate alcohol levels. If my early tastings are any indication, it displays a fairly immediate elegance while showing all the markers of ageability.

‘The calibre of wines showcased this year was nothing short of world-class,’ said Joshua Wludyka, auction chair and brand director at Lingua Franca.

‘These wines represent the depth, diversity, and precision of Willamette Valley winemaking — each one a testament to the remarkable talent and terroir of our region. We’re incredibly grateful to the attendees, bidders, and supporters who helped bring this celebration to life.’

