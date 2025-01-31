Brief history of Naples wine auction as new record is set

Besting last year’s record, the 2025 Naples auction raised just over $34m. Unique wine experience lots fetched in the range of $500-800,000 and a package with a wine-coloured Bentley netted $1.7m.

Top wine lots included a curated trip provided by Napa’s Staglin Family Vineyard. Two couples will join the Staglin family on a tour of Switzerland – an experience complete with luxury nights, Michelin-star meals in Geneva and Chamonix and a custom Panerai watch for each guest. The trip also includes plenty of wine, with each couple receiving a six-litre bottle of Staglin’s new release Cabernet Sauvignon. The lot sold twice for $800,000, netting the charity $1.6m.

Also selling at $800,000 was the lot titled ‘Meet Me on the Right Bank’, a five-night use of the accommodation at Château Troplong Mondot sponsored by Bordeaux Concierge. The luxury trip included plenty of Michelin-star meals, private tours and tastings with Château Troplong Mondot’s Grand Cru Classé neighbours.

An eight-night stay at various Antinori properties, from Villa Tignanello in Tuscany to the Umbria estate Castello della Sala was also on offer. The final prize, which was won for $750,000 includes rare Antinori wines in jeroboams and magnums. (A full list of the Naples auction lots is available here.)

Since its inception in 2001, the Naples Winter Wine Festival has raised over $336m. That money has been used to fund the Naples Children & Education Foundation (NCEF), which has worked with various charities and agencies, impacting over 350,000 children in the last 24 years.

All those programmes and initiatives have been funded by the weekend of events, a silent online auction and the one-day auction. The 650 guests gather for a weekend, where they’re wined and dined with some of the top châteaux and estates from Pomerol to Tuscany to Napa Valley and a cadre of America’s most famous chefs.

So, how has this upstart wine and travel auction in South Florida come to dwarf the earnings of auctions with rich histories like the Hospices de Beaune and Auction Napa Valley?

The children of Collier County, Florida

‘It’s for the kids’ is a refrain you hear repeatedly at the Naples wine weekend. That’s how this whole thing started. Local residents wanted to find a way to make a difference in the lives of children within their community.

Collier County, Florida, has some of the most lopsided economic disparity in the world. According to a Collier County Community Needs and Assets Assessment study by Q-Q Research Consultants in 2021: ‘The top 1% of residents in the county have an average household income of $4,191,055, while the bottom 99% have an average household income of $57,258.’

The county government does not fund any social services that serve the county’s children.

As part of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, attendees can see the impact of their donations at Meet the Kids Day, one day before the auction. There is an opportunity to mingle with the children, to see the programmes the festival funds and hear first-hand testimonials about the change it has helped create.

A 17-year-old boy named Dawson shared his story with auction-goers. He lost his mother, who battled addiction, just a year ago. His father struggled to find him the help he needed, but for an auction-funded non-profit called Valerie’s House, which provides mental health and grief counselling services to children. Dawson spoke to the crowd about his journey, his plans and the impact of the funding that goes to the programme, which ‘saved him.’

The foster parent of a five-year-old boy named Colson shared his journey. His mother was severely addicted to drugs. He lived with her in a car, where she sedated him with pharmaceuticals and sometimes marijuana. When he came into foster care, he couldn’t speak and would often spend days curled in the fetal position. The NCEF-funded Able Academy changed his life with an early childhood curriculum aimed at reaching traumatised children. At the end of the presentation, Colson came on to the stage, reciting his ABCs for the crowd, giving a heartwarming thank you and a wave.

The Naples Children & Education Foundation has commissioned seven third-party studies of the impact of its grants and funding. It has a four-star (out of four) rating from Charity Navigator, a third-party organisation that analyses charitable and non-profit organisations.

The Napa connection

While the event has become fully international, it has important early roots in Napa Valley. One of the organisation’s founders is Jeff Gargiulo.

Jeff Gargiulo was born and raised in Naples, Florida, and his family business took him to California, eventually leading to the purchase of a vineyard and winery, Gargiulo Vineyards.

Gargiulo kept a home in Naples and still spends plenty of time there. ‘A group of us here, we were determined to do something to address a need that we saw in Collier County with a lack of services for children. As we thought about what we might do, seeing the success of Auction Napa Valley inspired the idea.’

While Gargiulo may have had a foot in both worlds, the event in the result of a strong collaboration between Napa neighbours like Clarke Swanson and the founding group back in Naples.

‘Since there wasn’t an auction like that in the winter, we thought that we could maybe have a wine-focused auction here that would allow us to raise money for these local children’s support services. In the first year, we had Harlan, Jean Phillips with Screaming Eagle, Gil Nickel from Far Niente and others,’ Gargiulo explained, showing California’s iconic winemakers’ early and persistent commitment.

Creating a culture

For many of the big names of Napa, there has been a long commitment to the Naples auction; this is about more than friendships; it’s about the mission and culture evident in the organisation.

Don Weaver, founding director of Harlan Estate, shared that the legendary label has been an active donor to the event for 23 of its 25 years. ‘At Harlan, we’ve got a big soft spot for kids. We and our wines travel around the world, so we feel like a part of a worldwide community and, with that, a greater sense of responsibility. We do well, and so we feel a sense of duty to help others.’

David Duncan of Silver Oak started coming in 2003. ‘The intent and the organisation of the group that manages the event, the stewardship, and, of course, the impact makes us feel very good about supporting the NCEF. You see that impact with your own eyes at Meet the Kids Day. It’s impressive. They are doing it at the highest level, and we’re privileged to be involved for as long as we have.’

From its beginnings in Napa to the village of Vosne-Romanée, the Naples auction has an international footprint. Wineries like Allegrini, Antinori and Krug have joined Napa names like Silver Oak, Darioush, Accendo Cellars and Jackson Family Wines for more than a decade.

Count Louis-Michel Liger-Belair, of Burgundy’s Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair, talked about how the culture of local giving that he witnessed in Naples when first attending in 2017 has impacted how he and his wife Constance have changed the way they think of their local community.

‘For us, Naples really changed the idea of committing to the community locally,’ said Liger-Belair. ‘We often think of the needs of people in faraway places, and being a part of this experience, we saw those helping people immediately around them. It had a tremendous impact on us.’

Liger-Belair related a story about purchasing a property in Vosne-Romanée, and instead of converting it to a rental property, donating the house to the community. It serves as a café, a post office and a food bank. ‘Thanks to NCEF, it opened our eyes to the needs of our local community. It opened our eyes to the fact that there are people in need right next door,’ Liger-Belair concluded.

