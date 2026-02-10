Tickets on sale! Decanter Fine Wine Encounter New York returns to the top of Manhattan

Tickets are now on sale for the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter (DFWE) New York, returning for its fifth year on Saturday 6 June, on the 60th floor at the stunning Manhatta.

High above the city skyline, the DFWE New York is a one-day tasting experience built for discovery. Guests are invited to taste widely, learn with confidence and deepen their understanding of fine wine, guided by the people who know it best.

The New York Encounter opens Decanter’s global Fine Wine Encounter series for 2026, ahead of later editions in cities including London, bringing together exceptional wines and expertise in an elegant, relaxed setting.

Discover what you like

At the heart of the day is the Grand Tasting, bringing together 55 producers from around the world, including E. Guigal, Château d’Esclans, Mazzei and Ridge Vineyards. Each will present four wines, including a special cuvée awarded 95+ points by Decanter. With the freedom to explore at your own pace, guests can compare styles, revisit favourites and speak directly with producers, building confidence in their palate while discovering new wines along the way.

Learn from the best

For those looking to explore further, a curated programme of three masterclasses offers focused insight into some of the world’s most celebrated names and regions.

Confirmed masterclasses include Salon and Delamotte, hosted by Cristian Rimoldi, and Super Tuscans, led by Italian wine expert Michela Morris, with a third session to be announced.

Each class runs for 75 minutes and is limited capacity, allowing for a more in-depth, engaging experience.

A seat at the table with a winemaker

After a successful debut across Decanter’s global Fine Wine Encounters last year, the Winemakers’ Lunch returns to New York, having quickly become a highlight of the programme.

This intimate dining experience offers guests the chance to enjoy relaxed, in-depth conversations over lunch with winemakers and members of the Decanter editorial team. Dr Laura Catena of Catena Zapata is confirmed, with more names to be announced.